Giro, W-Series and WNBA all set to start with a bang on SBS this weekend

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





The Giro and the W-Series get underway on what is set to be an action-packed weekend of high-octane action on two and four wheels.

All good weekends start on Friday night, and our weekend of jam-packed sport is no exception, with the Giro d'Italia getting underway with the first of three stages in Hungary to begin the 21-stage Italian Grand Tour.

Saturday's slate starts with Australian cycling action, the 61st edition of the formidable Grafton to Inverell and the 2nd running of the Gibraltar to Inverell des Femmes, one of three Australian classics for the National Road Series season. The best domestic male and female cyclists will tackle the tough roads of northern New South Wales to see who can continue the great legacy of the event renowed as Australia's toughest one-day race.

There will be short highlights soon after the race on Saturday, with an extended highlights show coming soon to SBS.

The fifth episode from the Countdown to Qatar magazine show, a series that explores Qatar, its culture and ties to football, will then go to air at 4pm.

The W-Series gets underway with a blockbuster double-header from Miami, with Jamie Chadwick looking to defend her crown. The W-Series will be racing alongside the Formula 1 Grand Prix this season, seeing massive crowds watching the top female drivers in the world compete over a 10-race calendar.

A lightning-quick qualifying session starts the action on Saturday night, before the first of two races early on Sunday morning.

Later that morning will be the first matchup of the 2022 WNBA season, which sees both Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream looking to get off to a hot start and make a statement of intent for the year ahead.

At 1pm (AEST) on Sunday, SBS will showcase all the best of Australian motorsport with Speedweek.

SBS will air the latest episode of the Sportswoman series at 4pm, with 5-time Olympic gold-medallist Emma McKeon the next athlete to take centre stage.

The Sunday evening and early Monday morning is the time of the final day of the Giro d'Italia's Hungary start, with stunning scenery expected around Lake Balaton as the peloton races around the picturesque location.

Race 2 of the W-Series concludes the weekend of action on Monday morning, the atmosphere of the F1 crowd sure to be exhilarating addition to the W-Series.

Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, May 6

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 1

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)

Saturday, May 7

Cycling: Grafton to Inverell and Gibraltar to Inverell des Femmes

Short and extended highlights

Details TBC

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2

9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)

Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Qualifying

11:10pm - 11:40pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 8

Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Race 1

4:25am - 5:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Monday, May 9

Motorsport: W-Series Miami - Race 2

12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand