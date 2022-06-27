SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker - The place to watch Tour de France in full

The award-winning SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker is the ultimate second-screen experience available in cycling, and you can access it on all your iOS or Android mobile devices, or view it online, completely free.





The app will bring you everything from the world’s greatest race, including live streaming of every stage, full stats, GPS data, jersey rankings, live interactive stage maps, and much more.



We’ll also have a plethora of content available when the race isn’t live, including full stage replays, highlights, results, riders, standings and more.





If you currently have the app downloaded, you’ll simply be prompted to update the installed version on your device with the latest one. There is no need to download it from scratch again - just log in and go!



Live Video in the SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker App! It's thanks to major partners for the Tour de France coverage, ŠKODA, that we can continue to bring SBS viewers this great app for accessing our broadcast and so many other great extras.





2022 Tour de France live streaming times via SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker





Friday, July 1





Stage 1



23:50pm - 03.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



23:50pm - 03.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 2





Stage 2



20:05pm - 01.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



20:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 3





Stage 3



20:55pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Tuesday, July 5





Stage 4



21:15pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 6





Stage 5



21:20pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 7





Stage 6



19:50pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Friday, July 8





Stage 7



20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 9





Stage 8



20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 10





Stage 9



20:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Tuesday, July 12





Stage 10



21:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 13





Stage 11



20:05pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 14





Stage 12



20:55pm - 02.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Friday, July 15





Stage 13



20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 16





Stage 14



20:05pm - 01.50am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 17





Stage 15



20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Tuesday, July 19





Stage 16



20:20pm - 01.45am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 20





Stage 17



21:05pm - 01.35am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 21





Stage 18



21:20pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Friday, July 22





Stage 19



20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 23





Stage 20



20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Monday, July 25





Stage 21



00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

