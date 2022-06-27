Tour de France

SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker - The place to watch Tour de France in full

The SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker returns in 2022, bringing exclusive live start-to-finish coverage of every stage, from the first in Copenhagen to the last on the Champs-Élysées.

The peloton ride across the Champs-Elysee avenue
The award-winning SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker is the ultimate second-screen experience available in cycling, and you can access it on all your
iOS
or
Android
mobile devices, or view it online, completely free.

The app will bring you everything from the world’s greatest race, including live streaming of every stage, full stats, GPS data, jersey rankings, live interactive stage maps, and much more.
How to watch cycling on SBS
We’ll also have a plethora of content available when the race isn’t live, including full stage replays, highlights, results, riders, standings and more.

If you currently have the app downloaded, you’ll simply be prompted to update the installed version on your device with the latest one. There is no need to download it from scratch again - just log in and go!
It's thanks to major partners for the Tour de France coverage, ŠKODA, that we can continue to bring SBS viewers this great app for accessing our broadcast and so many other great extras.

2022 Tour de France live streaming times via SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker


Friday, July 1

Stage 1
23:50pm - 03.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
23:50pm - 03.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 2

Stage 2
20:05pm - 01.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
20:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 3

Stage 3
20:55pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, July 5

Stage 4
21:15pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, July 6

Stage 5
21:20pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, July 7

Stage 6
19:50pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, July 8

Stage 7
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 9

Stage 8
20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 10

Stage 9
20:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, July 12

Stage 10
21:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, July 13

Stage 11
20:05pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, July 14

Stage 12
20:55pm - 02.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, July 15

Stage 13
20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 16

Stage 14
20:05pm - 01.50am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 17

Stage 15
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tuesday, July 19

Stage 16
20:20pm - 01.45am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, July 20

Stage 17
21:05pm - 01.35am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, July 21

Stage 18
21:20pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, July 22

Stage 19
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 23

Stage 20
20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, July 25

Stage 21
00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
