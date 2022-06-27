SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker - The place to watch Tour de France in full

The award-winning SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker is the ultimate second-screen experience available in cycling, and you can access it on all your or mobile devices, or view it online, completely free.
The app will bring you everything from the world’s greatest race, including live streaming of every stage, full stats, GPS data, jersey rankings, live interactive stage maps, and much more.
We’ll also have a plethora of content available when the race isn’t live, including full stage replays, highlights, results, riders, standings and more.
If you currently have the app downloaded, you’ll simply be prompted to update the installed version on your device with the latest one. There is no need to download it from scratch again - just log in and go!
It's thanks to major partners for the Tour de France coverage, ŠKODA, that we can continue to bring SBS viewers this great app for accessing our broadcast and so many other great extras.
2022 Tour de France live streaming times via SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker
Friday, July 1
Stage 1
23:50pm - 03.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
23:50pm - 03.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 2
Stage 2
20:05pm - 01.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
20:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Sunday, July 3
Stage 3
20:55pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Tuesday, July 5
Stage 4
21:15pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Wednesday, July 6
Stage 5
21:20pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Thursday, July 7
Stage 6
19:50pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Friday, July 8
Stage 7
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 9
Stage 8
20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Sunday, July 10
Stage 9
20:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Tuesday, July 12
Stage 10
21:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Wednesday, July 13
Stage 11
20:05pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Thursday, July 14
Stage 12
20:55pm - 02.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Friday, July 15
Stage 13
20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 16
Stage 14
20:05pm - 01.50am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Sunday, July 17
Stage 15
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Tuesday, July 19
Stage 16
20:20pm - 01.45am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Wednesday, July 20
Stage 17
21:05pm - 01.35am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Thursday, July 21
Stage 18
21:20pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Friday, July 22
Stage 19
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 23
Stage 20
20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
Monday, July 25
Stage 21
00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
