Socceroos boss Arnold turns to A-League star Fornaroli for crunch qualifiers

The one-time A-League Golden Boot winner is one of five uncapped players in Arnold’s squad for the crucial matches, with the Socceroos boss hoping some fresh faces can reinvigorate his Australian team as they look to book their spot at the 2022 World Cup.





The 34-year-old Uruguayan-born striker’s selection comes after he was recently granted Australian Citizenship.





Fornaroli will still need clearance from FIFA to participate in the upcoming matches after Football Australia submitted a request to change his international allegiance from his native Uruguay.





Other new names include in-form Melbourne victory striker Nicholas D’Agostino, Mariners defender Kye Rowles, Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson and former New Zealand Olympic representative Gianni Stensness.





Arnold will be relying on his new members of the squad to help cover the absence of star midfielder Aaron Mooy, who missed selection after he tested positive for COVID-19.





Mathew Leckie returns to the Socceroos despite his injury troubles, while Awer Mabil’s solid start to the season in Turkey has earned him a recall.





A lack of depth at striker could force Arnold to throw Fornaroli straight into the starting line-up with Adam Taggart and Tomi Juric unavailable through injury, and Jamie Maclaren only available for the Japan clash.





Australia sit third in Group B in the third round of Asian qualifiers and need to win both matches against second-placed Japan and group leaders Saudi Arabia to have any real chance of automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.





If the Socceroos finish third, they will enter a play-off route to the finals which will involve facing the third-placed team from the other Asian qualifying group and then the fifth-placed finisher in South American qualifying.





If Australia defeat Japan next Thursday at Stadium Australia, it will be the first time since 2009 the Socceroos will have beaten their Asian rivals.





Socceroos Squad