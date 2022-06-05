Socceroos making most of extra time in camp, says Wright

Australia will play the UAE in a do-or-die AFC World Cup qualifying playoff match in Doha on Wednesday (AEST) with the side determined to keep the nation's qualification hopes alive.





The team has been gearing up for the must-win game with a week-long training camp in Qatar, which included a narrow 2-1 win against Jordan in a friendly match on Thursday.



Advertisement

29-year-old defender Wright, who plays his club football with English side Sunderland, believes the extra time together as a squad and with coaches, Graham Arnold and Rene Meulensteen has the Socceroos finding form when it matters most.





“It’s been a really positive few days in camp so far and you can see it gelling on and off the football pitch,” he told SBS World News .





“We don’t get many opportunities to spend this amount of time working together as a group so that in itself is a massive benefit.





“Arnie and Rene have really drilled into us the things they think we need to work on and buy into ahead of the UAE game. The training sessions have been tough but it has been enjoyable and I know it will have us in the best shape as a team for the upcoming match.”





Wright was one of the standouts for the Socceroos in the warm-up match against Jordan finding the back of the net and contributing in defence.



The Melbourne product admits that while goalscoring is not one of his usual strong points he was delighted to once again represent his country and help Australia get the win.





“I never take putting on the Socceroos jersey for granted. It is always special and it felt really good to be back out their on the field playing with this team,” he said.





“Obviously, I was delighted to get the goal but most importantly the performance of the team was really positive ahead of the UAE match.”





Wright will be hoping his performance in the Jordan match and in training is enough to win a starting spot when Arnold picks his side for Wednesday’s qualifying playoff.





“Whenever I step out on the pitch, whether that be in training or games, I give 100% and I try to get that out of the players around me,” Wright said,





“There is a lot of competition for places because we all want to play for our country and especially in these big games.





“We have so many talented players in this squad and each of us has an important role to play.



