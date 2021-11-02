Socceroos qualifying clash with China moved to UAE

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





China has yet to play a match on home soil during the final stage of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic with their match against Oman on November 11 also set to take place on neutral territory.





"After negotiations with all related parties and the confirmation of the AFC, China will play against Oman and Australia on November 11 and 16 respectively in Sharjah," Xinhua quoted the Chinese Football Association as saying.





The Socceroos 'hosted' China in Doha, Qatar, in September - running out 3-0 winners - as their campaign was played abroad due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Australia.











They have since been boosted by the approval to host a top of the table clash with Saudi Arabia in Sydney on November 11 - some 763 days after Graham Arnold's side played in front of home fans since October 2019 in Canberra.





Li Tie's China side have been forced to play overseas in all of their matches in the current phase of qualifying due to the country's tight pandemic travel restrictions, which severely limit arrivals into China.





The Chinese hosted their game against Japan in Doha in September, losing 1-0 to Hajime Moriyasu's team, before defeating Vietnam 3-2 in Sharjah last month.





Li's squad had been based in the Middle East from mid-August but returned to China after the win over Vietnam and officials had hoped to hold the upcoming qualifiers on home soil.











China is in fifth place in Group B and trails leaders Saudi Arabia by nine points after four matches.



