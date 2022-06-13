FIFA World Cup

Socceroos ready if playoff comes down to shootout, says Arnold

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold is confident his experience with penalty shootouts can help get Australia over the line should their crunch World Cup playoff against Peru goes all the way to the lottery of spot-kicks.

FBL-WC-2022-AUS-TRAINING

Australia's coach Graham Arnold leads a training session at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on the eve of their FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation play-offs against Peru. Source: AFP / MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport 
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
and 
Instagram
.

Australia’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have come down to this winner-take-all clash against their South American rivals at Qatar’s Al Rayyan Stadium on Tuesday morning (AEST).

Arnold was part of Guus Hiddink's coaching staff for the famous 2005 World Cup play-off shootout win over Uruguay in Sydney.

Australia also tasted success in a shootout during Arnold's reign, defeating Uzbekistan in a round of 16 tie at the 2019 Asian Cup.
"I've been involved in every penalty shootout in Socceroo history," Arnold said

"That's crazy and I don't want to go to another one, but I do know how to prepare for penalty shootouts.

"It's been there in the past - 2005, Asian Cup 2018 against Uzbekistan.

"I clearly remember how Guus Hiddink did it to get the boys prepared and will do the same."

Adding to Arnold's shootout know-how is assistant Tony Vidmar, who was one of those to score in that win over Uruguay.
Captain Maty Ryan was in the stands at Stadium Australia that night and played a key role in the shootout win over the Uzbeks in 2019.

Ryan made two saves in that shootout while Mathew Leckie scored the winner.

"You always try and get yourself across takers and all those types of stuff," Ryan said.

"Educate yourself on if you can find something within certain players within their team to gain an advantage, but if it comes to that, I'll use all that I've learnt in my career until now to try and do my best to come out on top in that scenario.

"It'd be nice to deliver World Cup qualification if it was to play out that way, but preferably I'd like to do it within the 90 minutes and do it collectively with the team."
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
2 min read
Published 13 June 2022 at 11:43am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
Football