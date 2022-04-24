Socceroos rivals to face off ahead of crunch World Cup playoff

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS from November 21.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on

SBS Sport Facebook

and

Twitter

.

The All Whites will go head to head with La Blanquirroa in an exhibition match at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on June 6 as both teams prepare for FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs.

New Zealand will play off against Costa Rica in Doha on June 14 for a chance to book their place in Qatar while Peru will be up against the winner of Australia’s AFC Third-place play-off against the UAE.

Peru, ranked 22 in the world, finished fifth in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying and will be determined to secure their place at a second straight World Cup tournament.

The Ricardo Gareca coached side was grouped with the Socceroos at the 2018 World Cup in Russia securing a 2-0 win against Australia in the final group match at Sochi’s Fisht Olympic Stadium.

New Zealand will be hoping for a positive result in the warm-up clash against Peru on their way to securing World Cup qualification for the first time since 2010.

“These two fixtures are exactly the type of games we need to be playing ahead of the Intercontinental Play-Off,” said All Whites head coach Danny Hay.

“Peru is a top side, ranked number 22 in the world, but we need this kind of challenge if we want to compete at this level. With them playing in the other Intercontinental Play-Off, against either Australia or UAE, they are the perfect side to be facing.

“It is also really good we have a warm-up game in Doha so we have the opportunity to get used to the conditions.

“Now is when we need to put everything we have been working on into action. We want to do everything we can to get the team ready for the game against Costa Rica and ultimately qualify for the FIFA World Cup.”

Australia will play UAE in the AFC Third Place Play-off in Doha on June 7 in order to progress to the World Cup Intercontinental Play-offs.

in 2017, The Socceroos defeated Syria in the AFC Third Place Play-off before edging Honduras in the Intercontinental play-offs to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.