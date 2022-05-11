Socceroos secure Jordan friendly ahead of World Cup play-offs

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





The fixture will take place in Qatar, some six days before Australia take on the United Arab Emirates in a crucial play-off to decide who represents the Asian Football Confederation in the final round of qualification.





Should the Socceroos prevail in Al Rayyan, a match against Peru awaits in the intercontinental play-off, where only a victory would guarantee their World Cup berth alongside France, Denmark, and Tunisia in Group D.





Australia are no stranger to Jordan, having produced 1-0 victories each time they met in the current qualifying campaign, and coach Graham Arnold was pleased to have secured the contest.









“We are looking forward to the opportunity to play Jordan in early June as we prepare for the AFC and intercontinental FIFA World Cup play-offs in Doha,” said Arnold, who is currently scouting and connecting with players in Europe.





“Whilst we are rivals on the pitch, off the pitch we have developed good communication and understanding with the Jordan Football Association over the past few years.





“It’s pleasing that we have been able to secure this match as we prepare for our World Cup play-offs in Qatar, and Jordan prepare for their upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualification fixtures in Kuwait.”









Arnold will remain in Europe for the next two weeks as he continues to assess the overseas-based players he could select for the June camp, with plenty of talent getting game time at the business end of the season.





“We are monitoring a large group of players globally ahead of the final squad selection,” Arnold added.





“It has been pleasing seeing many Australian players in strong form at their clubs over the past few weeks.



