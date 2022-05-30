Socceroos suffer Rogic blow ahead of crunch qualifier

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.



For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





Rogic, who is without a club after leaving Celtic following the Scottish giants 10th league title in the past 11 seasons, has pulled out of the squad citing personal reasons.





Advertisement

The move leaves coach Graham Arnold without one of his main attacking weapons for the must-win Asian play-off against the United Arab Emirates in Qatar.



A victory in the June 7 (June 8, 4 am AEST) clash in Doha would set up a game against Peru the following week for a spot in November's FIFA World Cup.





"My focus must now be on the players we have here in Qatar," Arnold said.





"We have selected an extended squad of quality players and I believe that we will achieve something special for Australia over the next two weeks."





Socceroos officials will not be calling up a replacement for Rogic, reducing the squad for the upcoming fixtures to 28 players.





Rogic's withdrawal comes after he and several other leading players were all unavailable for a mixture of COVID-19, injury and personal reasons during the most recent Socceroos camp in March.



Missing several big names, the Socceroos suffered back-to-back defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia in that window to miss out on automatic qualification and be forced into the play-offs.





The remainder of the Australian squad is assembling in Doha with the Socceroos to face Jordan in a friendly match on Wednesday (Thursday at 4 am AEST).





Arnold says he will be using the warm-up fixture to give game time to players who haven't featured in recent weeks as he looks to sharpen up his squad ahead of the play-offs.





The UAE meanwhile finalised their preparations with a 1-1 draw against African

