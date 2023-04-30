Spectacular Giro d'Italia finale headlines gripping weekend of Sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter .





The Giro d'Italia will come to a hard-fought conclusion this weekend, as riders see out a brutally tough week with a final, celebratory stage in Rome on Sunday night.





Kick off your Friday night viewing with an absolutely spectacular stage as the Giro peloton take on the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, which is part of the popular Dolomites.





If the sun is shining, you'll want to book the next flight over there to hike or bike in the region yourself. If it's snowing, which it was when the Giro last finished here in 2013, it will be another incredibly tough day for the peloton with the stage finishing at a breathtaking (literally) 2304 metres above sea level.





Watch Stage 19 from 7:25pm on SBS On Demand. Coverage on SBS VICELAND begins at 8:30pm.



The east and north faces of the mountains Tre Cime di Lavaredo in the Tre Cime Natural Park, seen from Paternscharte before sunset. The entire Dolomites are a Unesco World Heritage area. Source: Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images With limited time for recovery from Friday's lung-busting stage, the Giro continues on Sunday with a decisive individual time trial.





Riders will have 18.6 kilometres to protect their place on the General Classification or have one last shot at improving their result. What's more, the final eight kilometres are pure climbing with riders ascending almost 1000 vertical metres, with three weeks of riding already banked in their legs.





Stage 20 will be live on SBS On Demand from 7:20pm, with our SBS VICELAND coverage starting 10 minutes later at 7:30pm.





Sunday night's 21st and final stage of the Giro sees the peloton start and finish in Rome.





The last time the Giro finished in the Italian capital was in 2018. Chris Froome (now Israel-Premier Tech) claimed the overall victory that year with his eyes on the Giro-Tour de France double. His teammate Geraint Thomas won the Tour that year.





Will we see Thomas claim the Giro title in 2023? Will he still be in contention after the final week's festival of climbing beforehand? Tune into Stage 21 from 11:05pm live on both SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND to find out!





If you miss any of the overnight action from the Giro, you can catch up every morning from the previous stage with extended highlights on SBS from 7am, and later in the day at 5pm on Friday, and at 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.





Cycling fans can also enjoy highlights from La Vuelta Femenina at 4pm on SBS this Sunday once they've caught up on everything Giro.



For the Table Tennis community, we will be bringing you live coverage from the World Table Tennis Championships all weekend. Tune in at 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights to watch all the action from the final three days of the event. After a 30-60 minute break to have a stretch and refill the snack table, coverage continues at 2:30am on Saturday and 1am on Sunday.





A host of other sports programs will be available on SBS over the weekend too, including the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics from Cairo from 2pm on SBS on Saturday afternoon.





The top off-road motocross riders will take to the dirt in Gilman this weekend. Dean Ferris leads the way at the top of the standings, but Jed Beaton and reigning champion Aaron Tanti will be looking to fight back in South Australia.





Round 5 of the Australian ProMX series is live from Gilman, South Australia, on SBS on SBS On Demand from 1pm on Sunday.





*All times in AEST



Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, May 26





Giro d’Italia Stage 18 Highlights





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and again at 5:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d’Italia Stage 19





7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm AEST)



World Table Tennis Championships - Day 7, session 1





9:00pm - 2:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, May 27





World Table Tennis Championships - Day 7, session 2





2:30am - 6:30am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Giro d’Italia Stage 19 Highlights





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and again at 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand









FIG Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series, Cairo





2:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS









Giro d’Italia Stage 20





7:20pm - 2:50am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 7:30pm AEST)



World Table Tennis Championships - Day 8, Session 1





9:00pm - 12:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, May 28





World Table Tennis Championships - Day 8, Session 2





1:00am - 4:30am





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Giro d’Italia Stage 20 Highlights





7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) and again at 4:30pm - 5:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







ProMX Round 5 - Gilman, South Australia





1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Cycling: Best of the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina





4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS









World Table Tennis Championships - Day 9





9:00pm - 12:00am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Giro d’Italia Stage 21





11:05pm - 3:25am (AEST)



