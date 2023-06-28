Terms and Conditions: Win a $10,000 Harvey Norman Gift Card Competition

GAME OF CHANCE





WIN A $10,000 HARVEY NORMAN GIFT CARD COMPETITION





TERMS AND CONDITIONS





Schedule





Major Prize: One (1) AUD $10,000 Harvey Norman Gift Card (subject to gift card terms and conditions: https://www.harveynorman.com.au/gift-cards-terms-and-conditions )





Permit Numbers: Authorised under: ACT Permit No: TP 23/XXXX; SA Permit No: T23/XXXX.





Promoter: Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (ABN 91 314 398 574) (SBS) of 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon NSW 2064. Phone: 1800 500 727.





Entry Restrictions: The Competition is open to Australian residents only, aged 18 and over. Employees of the Promoter, the Prize Supplier and associated companies and their immediate families are ineligible.





Competition Period:





Commences : 9am AEST on 1 July 2023.





Closes : 5pm AEST on 31 July 2023.





Maximum Number of Entries: One per person.





How to enter: ·





· During the Competition Period, entrants must go to sbs.com.au/sport and follow the directions to complete the online entry form.





· Entrants must register their details, including (but not limited to) name, email address and phone number.





Major Prize: One (1) Winner will receive:





· One (1) $10,000 Harvey Norman Gift Card (subject to gift card terms and conditions: https:// www.harveynorman.com.au/gift-cards-terms-and-conditions)





Total Major Prize value: $10,000





Prize Supplier: Generic Publications Pty Limited





Winner Selection: One (1) Winner will be selected from all valid entries.





The Winner will be drawn at random by the Promoter (or its nominated agent) on 1 August 2023 at 12pm AEST at Ansible, Level 3, 100 Chalmers Street Surry Hills, NSW, 2010.





Notification of the Winner:





The Winner will be notified by email and phone on or before 3 August 2023.





The name of the Winner will be published on the SBS website and in The Australian on 7 August 2023.





Second Chance Draw and notification:





If the Winner cannot be contacted by 9am on 1 November 2023, the Promoter or its nominated agent will draw another winner from all valid entries. The Winner of the Second Chance Draw will be notified by email and phone on or before 3 November 2023 and published on the SBS website and in The Australian on





General Terms and Conditions





1. Entry into the Competition is deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions. Information relating to the Competition and the above Schedule form part of the terms and conditions for the Competition. The Promoter may vary these terms and conditions from time to time at its sole discretion, subject to approval of the relevant state authorities.





2. Eligibility to enter the Competition is subject to the Entry Restrictions above.





3. To enter the Competition, entrants must complete the process outlined in the Entry Details during the Competition Period. Any entry received outside of the Competition Period will be deemed invalid.





4. Entrants may enter the Competition up to the Maximum Number of Entries. Each entry must be submitted separately and meet the eligibility requirements.





5. Incomprehensible and incomplete entries will be deemed invalid. No responsibility is accepted for late, lost, delayed or misdirected entries.





6. All valid entries are automatically entered into the Winner Selection process, which will take place at the times and dates set out in the Schedule, including any specified Second Chance Draw.





7. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.





8. The Winner will be notified in accordance with the Winner Notification details in the Schedule. The Promoter reserves the right to request proof of identity and proof of Australian residency status before the Major Prize is awarded to the Winner. Acceptance of proof of eligibility is at the discretion of the Promoter.





9. The Major Prize is as described in the Schedule and is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The Promoter is not responsible for any additional costs associated with use of the Major Prize.





10. If the Major Prize is date specific, the Winner must be available to redeem the Major Prize on the dates specified in the Schedule. If the Winner is not able to redeem the Major Prize on the specified dates, the Promoter may determine another Winner in its absolute discretion.





11. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any loss, damages, or injury incurred to enter the Competition or in connection with taking up the Major Prize.





12. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in the value of the Major Prize between now and the ultimate Major Prize redemption date.





13. It is a condition of accepting the Major Prize that the Winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the Major Prize and the Prize Supplier’s requirements.





14. Rewards program points cannot be accrued when taking up the Major Prize.





15. Neither the Promoter nor the Prize Supplier or their associated companies will be held liable for any loss, damage or injury that results directly or indirectly from the Winner taking part in any aspect of the Major Prize. Where relevant, the Winner agrees that they take full responsibility for any activities engaged in while using the Major Prize.





16. The Winner is responsible for all costs not expressly listed as being included in the Major Prize.





17. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant submitting an entry which, in the Promoter’s opinion, includes objectionable content.





18. The Promoter takes no liability for any tax implications which may arise from accepting the Major Prize in this Competition. It is the responsibility of the Winner to consult an independent tax adviser if this is a concern.





19. Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal or permanent injury or loss of life; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Competition.





20. Prizes are subject to availability. In the event that the Major Prize or part of the Major Prize becomes unavailable due to circumstances beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, the Promoter reserves the right to provide a similar prize to the same or greater value as the original prize, subject to state regulations.





21. Neither the Promoter nor the Prize Supplier or their associated companies is responsible, to the extent permitted by law, for acts of god, acts of terrorism or war (declared or undeclared), state of emergency or disaster, or other events beyond the Promoter and the Prize Supplier's control which prevent the Competition from running as planned or prevent awarding or acceptance of the Major Prize in accordance with the Major Prize description. If such acts or events occur, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition or suspend or modify a Major Prize, subject to agreement with the Prize Supplier and state regulations.





22. The Promoter and the Prize Supplier assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft, destruction or unauthorised access to, or alterations of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available. If for any reason this Competition is not capable of running as planned, due to causes including, but not limited to tampering, unauthorisedintervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administrative security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Competition, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion, to take any action that may be available to the fullest extent permitted by law, including to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition. Subject to state regulations.





23. All entries become and remain the property of the Promoter.





24. Entrants consent to their full names and/or their entries being used in all media by the Promoter. Entrants acknowledge and agree they may be required to participate in promotional activities while taking up the Major Prize.





25. The Promoter may use entrants' names and details for promotional, marketing and publicity purposes. The Promoter may also be required to disclose your personal information to its contractors, agents, co-promoter and to state and territory gaming departments to assist in conducting the Competition.





26. All details of the entrants (including personal information) will be collected, used, preserved and disclosed in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles and the SBS Privacy Policy . A request to access, update or correct any information should be directed to the SBS Privacy Officer. Unless otherwise notified, the Promoter may use the entries and details of entrants for promotional and publicity purposes.





27. Any entrant found to be using multiple social media accounts to enter the Competition may be disqualified at SBS’s sole discretion.



