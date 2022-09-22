Three of the Socceroos greatest World Cup games available on SBS On Demand

Australia v Japan - Germany 2006

The Socceroos travelled to Germany for their first World Cup appearance in 32 years off the back of an iconic penalty shootout in the final qualifying match against Uruguay where John Aloisi was the hero.





Drawn in a very tough group with Brazil and Croatia, Guus Hiddink's side went up against Asian rivals Japan in their first match of the tournament and a slow start saw them go a goal down in the first half, a Shunsuke Nakamura ball into the box lofting over everyone in the 26th minute.





Fortunately, this was no ordinary Australian squad, the Socceroos persevering deep into the second half until the final 8 minutes of time. Tim Cahill netted two in five minutes before Aloisi sealed the win with a third in the 90th minute to send players and fans into raptures and signal Australia's arrival on the world stage.



Australia v Croatia - Germany 2006

The win over Japan was followed by a 2-0 loss to reigning champions Brazil for the Socceroos, leaving them needing just a draw in their final match against Croatia to reach the Round of 16. The Aussies went behind early again, but this time it was very early as Darijo Srna fired in a magnificent free kick in just the third minute.





A blatant handball in the 38th minute allowed Craig Moore to convert from the spot to draw Australia level going into the half as tensions rose at Mercedes-Benz Arena. The Socceroos went down again 11 minutes in to the second half though, an all-time calamity from keeper Zeljko Kalac as he mishandled Niko Kovac's shot, the ball bouncing off his gloves and up and over him on it's way to the back of the net.





With 30 minutes to respond or watch the rest of the tournament from the couch, Harry Kewell decided he would in fact like to go to the Round of 16, a Marco Bresciano cross finding its way to his feet via the head of Lucas Neill as Kewell controlled and volleyed from close range and the match ended a draw. Australia had done what many would have deemed unthinkable before the tournament and had reached the knockout stages, where a showdown with Italy awaited, but that need not be discussed. It still hurts to this day.



Australia v Netherlands - Brazil 2014

Drawn in another monster group, Australia went up against the Netherlands in their second match following a 3-1 defeat to Chile, the Oranje coming off complete domination of reigning champions Spain to the tune of 5-1. And the first goal showed the brilliance of what the Socceroos were up against, Arjen Robben winning the ball at halfway and showcasing speed and control to steer home after 20 minutes.





Australia was down again, but just like against Japan eight years earlier, it was cometh the hour, cometh Tim Cahill. Just a minute after Robben's opener, a high cross came in over Cahill's shoulder and he absolutely leathered it in off the crossbar for one of the goals of the tournament and Australia's best ever to date. The teams were level at half-time in Porto Alegre.



