Tour de France 2022: Stage-by-Stage

The world's most famous cycling race is returning in 2022 and SBS will have every stage on offer from July 1-24.





Unlike last year's Tour, Denmark will raise the curtain for the first three stages, before the journey through France culminates at the Champs-Élysées.





All 21 stages will air LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand, along with daily highlights shows, replays, and the return of 'Bonjour Le Tour', the nightly preview program to get you in the mood for what's to come.





Advertisement

Catch-up and analysis content will also be available via SBS On Demand, with the SBS Sport website and Tour de France hub housing all the latest news and interviews from afar.



Stage-by-Stage guide to the Tour de France on SBS

Stage 1 - Copenhagen to Copenhagen (13km) - Friday, July 1



The Grand Depart through the streets of the Danish capital sees the peloton contest an individual time trial built for specialists who can push a big gear.





Broadcast:





23:50 - 03:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 2 - Roskilde to Nyborg (199km) - Saturday, July 2



Fifty kilometres of strong crosswinds could affect the peloton long before it even reaches Storebælsbroen, the 18km-long bridge across the Great Belt that connects eastern Denmark to its west.





Broadcast:





20:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 3 - Velje to Sønderborg (182km) - Sunday, July 3



One for the breakaway or more likely the sprinters, beginning in the hills of Vejle and featuring three categorised climbs - Koldingvej, Hejlsminde Strand, and Genner Strand - before the final 60 kilometres set up a bunch sprint.





Broadcast:





21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Rest day - Monday, July 4





Stage 4 - Dunkirk to Calais (171.5km) - Tuesday, July 5



A hilly stage that both starts and finishes in windy, coastal towns.





Broadcast:





21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 5 – Lille to Wallers Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (153.7km) - Wednesday, July 6



The journey to Arenberg sees the Tour de France return to the cobbles for the first time since 2018 with the stage containing 20 kilometres of the French pave.





The cobbled sectors include:



At 81km – Villers-au-Tertre à Fressain (1400m)

At 98km – Eswars à Paillencourt (1600m)

At 104km – Wasnes-au Bac à Marcq-en-Ostrevent (1400m)

At 108.5km – Émerchicourt à Monchécourt (1300m)

At 111.5km – Monchécourt à Émerchicourt (1500m)

At 117km – Abscon (1600m)

At 124.5km – Erre à Wandignies-Hamage (2800m)

At 131km – Warlaing à Brillon (2400m)

At 134.5km – Tilloy-lez-Marchiennes à Sars-et-Rosières (2400m)

At 141km – Bousignies à Millonfosse (1400m)

At 148km – Hasnon à Wallers (1600m)

Broadcast:





21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 6 - Binche to Longwy (219.9km) - Thursday, July 7



La Grand Boucle returns to Longwy, where Peter Sagan out-sprinted Michael Matthews on the punchy finish climb in 2017.





Broadcast:





21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 7 - Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles (176.3km) - Friday, July 8



Ten years have passed since La Planche des Belles Filles first featured in the Tour. In 2022, the unpaved sector after the original climb will return, before the peloton battle 100 metres of tarmac at a steep 24%.





Broadcast:





21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 8 - Dole to Lausanne (186.3km) - Saturday, July 9



The Tour de France heads to Switzerland on Stage 8 with a gruelling cross of the Jura Range and a saunter around the shores of Lake Geneva.





Although a very lumpy stage and a tough final climb, this could be a day for those in the battle for the Green Jersey with maximum points on offer.





Broadcast:





21:30 - 02:00 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand







Stage 9 - Aigle to Châtel (186.3km) - Sunday, July 10







The peloton will be in for a scenic stage in Switzerland and the Alps with the days racing starting in Aigle, the home of the UCI.





There will be plenty of climbing and descending on those pristine Swiss roads before the race heads back into France for a finish up on Châtel Les Porte Du Soleil.





Broadcast:







20:30 - 02:00 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand







Stage 10 - Morzine to Megève (148.1km), Tuesday, July 12



A short stage but a tough one for the peloton after the rest day with a long and gradual slog to the top at Megève.





In the first 100 kilometres they travel over the Côte de Chevenez (2.2 kilometres at 2.9%), Col de Jambaz (6.7 kilometres at 3.8%) and Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses (4.5 kilometres 3.9%) before a flat section of some 25 kilometres ushers in the climb to the line.





The finale is a 21.2 kilometres climb at 4.1%. It’s a steady affair with the steepest part, 200 metres at 7.1%, at the end.





Broadcast:







21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand







Stage 11 - Albertville to Col Du Granon (149km) - Wednesday, July 13



Get ready for an epic day in the Alps with plenty of climbing to test the GC contenders.





The race head over the Col du Télégraphe to Valloire, before heading up the legendary Col du Galibier.





The Télégraphe and Galibier together comprise a 35 kilometre climb, but if you take them apart, the Télégraphe accounts for 11.9 kilometres of climbing at 7.1%, and, after a short downhill, the Galibier adds another 17.7 kilometres at 6.9% to the top.





The race then descends down to the base of the Col du Granon which is an 11.3-kilometre final climb and features several double-digit sectors at an average gradient of 9.2%.





Broadcast:





21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 12 - Briançon to Alpe d'Huez (166km) - Thursday, July 14



Another day and another ascent of the Col du Galibier but this time with an extra side of French Nationalism on none other than Bastille Day.





This time the peloton will take on the climb from the Col du Lautaret side from Briançon.





From the top, the race will tackle the descent through Valloire and into Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and the base of the Col de la Croix de Fer.





After the second beyond category climb of the day, the race heads down to Allemond and along to Bourg d'Oisans to grind their way up the 21 hairpin bends of Alpe d'Huez.





Broadcast



21:30 - 02:00 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 13 - Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne (193km) - Friday, July 15



Stage 13 is a day for the sprinters who have survived the Alps.





Starting in the shadow of Alpe d’Huez, the 193km route offers a welcome flat stage for those vying for the green jersey.





Any early escapees will be kept on a tight leash.





Broadcast:



21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 14 - Saint-Étienne to Mende (195km) - Saturday, July 16



The savage Côte de la Croix Neuve concludes stage 14, where Laurent Jalabert won in 1995.





The climb, which is perhaps better described as a wall, averages in excess of 10% over 3km, providing the purest puncheurs with suitable terrain to attack.





The riders will crest the summit with 1.7km to go, before embarking on a short descent to the finish in Mende.





Broadcast:



20:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 15 - Rodez to Carcassonne (202.5KM) - Sunday, July 17



Stage 15 presents one of the final chances for the sprinters to claim line honours.





With few opportunities to follow, the sprinters’ teams will be highly motivated to control any dangerous attacks.





The medieval city of Carcassonne played host to a historic moment in last year’s edition of the race when Mark Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins.





Broadcast:



21:30 - 02:00 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 16 - Carcassonne to Foix (179km) - Tuesday, July 19



Following a rest day on July 18, the third week of the Tour will open with a transition stage which features two reasonable ascents on the Port de Lers (11.4km, 7%) and Mur de Péguère (9.3 km, 7,9%).





The city of Foix, set in the Ariège valley of south-western France, was the end station of the Tour's final day on three occasions this century and has also been the setting of multiple successful breakaways in recent years, including Warren Barguil's famous victory on the 2017 Bastille Day stage.





Broadcast:



21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 17 - Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes (130km) - Wednesday, July 20



A challenging 130km stage will see the riders look to conquer three intermediate climbs on the Col d'Aspin (12km, 6.5%), the Hourquette d'Ancizan (8.2 km, 5.1%) and the Col de Val Louron-Azet (10.7km, 6.8%), before culminating in a sprint finish on the runway of the airport of Peyragudes.





Previous winners of the finale on the Peyragudes runway - the setting of a scene in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies - include Romain Bardet in 2017 and Alejando Valverde in 2012.





Broadcast:



21:30 - 01:30 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 18 - Lourdes to Hautacam (143km) - Thursday, July 21



The final mountain stage of the 2022 Tour de France sees the return of the Hautacam climb for the first time since 2014 when Vincenzo Nibali won his fourth stage on his way to the overall title.





It takes a special kind of rider to conquer the mountain, which averages 7.8% over 13.6km. The Hautacam is preceded by the Col d'Aubisque (16.4km, 7.1%) and Col de Spandelles (10.3km, 8.3%).





Broadcast:



21:30 - 02:00 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 19 - Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors (189km) - Friday, July 22



Respite for the sprinters who have made it through the Pyrenees with a mostly flat stage to the medieval wine town of Cohors.





A bunch sprint is likely, but don't be surprised to see victory coming from the breakaway and a rider determined to clinch a stage win.





Broadcast:



21:30 - 02:00 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 20 - Lacapelle Marival to Rocamadour (40km) - Saturday, July 23



The penultimate and likely decisive stage of the 109th Tour de France, Stage 20 is a 40km time trial that could be make or break for a rider's hopes of clinching the maillot jaune.





Though relatively flat, the course to Rocamadour counts two short climbs in the final 5km, finishing with an 8% ramp to the line. Riders will need to manage their effort throughout to ensure they don’t come undone in the final moments.





Broadcast:



21:30 - 02:00 (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 21 - Paris La Défense Arena to Paris, Champs-Élysées (115.6km) - Sunday, July 24



The final stage is the usual procession to the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe before the race for the sprint begins.





Six different riders have won the sprint on the Champs-Élysées since 2016 and the remaining fast men will fight it out for the glory of winning on the famous avenue.





Broadcast:

