Tour de France climax headlines busy weekend of sport on SBS

The action gets underway on Saturday when Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships continues with the evening session live from 9:45am (AEST) via SBS On Demand.
Then, at 10:00am (AEST), the Dallas Wings take on WNBA rivals Chicago Sky over on SBS VICELAND, before SBS brings you Stage 20 of the Tour from 9:30pm (AEST).
On Sunday, SBS On Demand will have Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships live from 9:00am (AEST), followed by Round 6 of the ProMX Championship on SBS at 12:30pm (AEST).
All eyes will turn back to France later that evening, with SBS and SBS On Demand airing the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes as well as the final stage of the men's edition.
Stage 21 of the Tour will also coincide with the final day of the World Athletics Championships on Monday morning, before Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes rounds out the night on SBS and SBS On Demand from 10:30pm (AEST).
Sport on SBS this weekend
Saturday, July 23
Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 8
09:45 - 13:25 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Basketball: WNBA - Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky
10:00 - 12:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand
Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 20
20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, July 24
Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 9
09:00 - 13:40 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Motorsport: ProMX Championship Round 6 - Coffs Harbour
12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Teams Presentation
19:30 - 21:05 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 1
21:30 - 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand
Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet
Replay available on SBS on Demand
Monday, July 25
Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 21
00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 10
9:40 - 14:05 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 2
22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand
Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet
Replay available on SBS on Demand