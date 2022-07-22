SBS Sport

Tour de France climax headlines busy weekend of sport on SBS

The deciding stages of the Tour de France headline a busy weekend of sport on SBS this weekend.

The action gets underway on Saturday when Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships continues with the evening session live from 9:45am (AEST) via SBS On Demand.

Then, at 10:00am (AEST), the Dallas Wings take on WNBA rivals Chicago Sky over on SBS VICELAND, before SBS brings you Stage 20 of the Tour from 9:30pm (AEST).

On Sunday, SBS On Demand will have Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships live from 9:00am (AEST), followed by Round 6 of the ProMX Championship on SBS at 12:30pm (AEST).

All eyes will turn back to France later that evening, with SBS and SBS On Demand airing the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes as well as the final stage of the men's edition.

Stage 21 of the Tour will also coincide with the final day of the World Athletics Championships on Monday morning, before Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes rounds out the night on SBS and SBS On Demand from 10:30pm (AEST).
Saturday, July 23

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 8

09:45 - 13:25 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS on Demand


Basketball: WNBA - Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky


10:00 - 12:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand



Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 20

20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker

21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, July 24

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 9

09:00 - 13:40 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS on Demand


Motorsport: ProMX Championship Round 6 - Coffs Harbour

12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand


Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Teams Presentation


19:30 - 21:05 (AEST)


LIVE via SBS On Demand


Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 1

21:30 - 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand


Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet

Replay available on SBS on Demand


Monday, July 25

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 21

00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker

00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 10

9:40 - 14:05 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS on Demand


Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 2

22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand


Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet

Replay available on SBS on Demand
3 min read
Published 22 July 2022 at 11:26am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

