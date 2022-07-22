Tour de France climax headlines busy weekend of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





The action gets underway on Saturday when Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships continues with the evening session live from 9:45am (AEST) via SBS On Demand .





Then, at 10:00am (AEST), the Dallas Wings take on WNBA rivals Chicago Sky over on SBS VICELAND , before SBS brings you Stage 20 of the Tour from 9:30pm (AEST).





On Sunday, SBS On Demand will have Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships live from 9:00am (AEST), followed by Round 6 of the ProMX Championship on SBS at 12:30pm (AEST).





All eyes will turn back to France later that evening, with SBS and SBS On Demand airing the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes as well as the final stage of the men's edition.





Stage 21 of the Tour will also coincide with the final day of the World Athletics Championships on Monday morning, before Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes rounds out the night on SBS and SBS On Demand from 10:30pm (AEST).



Sport on SBS this weekend





Saturday, July 23





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 8





09:45 - 13:25 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS on Demand







Basketball: WNBA - Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky







10:00 - 12:00 (AEST)









LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand









Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 20





20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker





21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, July 24





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 9





09:00 - 13:40 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS on Demand







Motorsport: ProMX Championship Round 6 - Coffs Harbour





12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand







Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Teams Presentation







19:30 - 21:05 (AEST)







LIVE via SBS On Demand







Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 1





21:30 - 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand







Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet





Replay available on SBS on Demand







Monday, July 25





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 21





00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker





00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 10





9:40 - 14:05 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS on Demand







Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 2





22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand







Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet



