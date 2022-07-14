Tour de France Femmes 2022: Stage-by-Stage

The one-day nature of La Course is a thing of the past as women's cycling embarks upon a new, eight-stage event for the world to see.





SBS will have every stage on offer from July 24-31, which commences as soon as the men's edition concludes on the Champs-Élysées.





All eight stages will air LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand, along with daily highlights shows, replays, and Bonjour Le Tour, our nightly highlights program.





Catch-up and analysis content will also be available via SBS On Demand, with the SBS Sport website housing all the latest news and interviews from afar.



Stage-by-Stage guide to the Tour de France Femmes on SBS

Stage 1 - Eiffel Tower > Champs-Élysées (82km) - Sunday, July 24



A flat stage designed for the sprinters, with 12 laps of the 6.8km circuit culminating in front of the Arc de Triomphe.





Broadcast:





9:30pm - 11:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 2 - Meaux > Provins (135km) - Monday, July 25



The peloton swaps the city for the bumpy, country roads where the winner will need a punch.





Broadcast:





10:30pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 3 - Reims > Épernay (133km) - Tuesday, July 26



There's plenty of potential for a breakaway or two to materialise as the roads turn up in the Champagne region.





Broadcast:





10:35pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 4 - Troyes > Bar-Sur-Aube (126km) - Wednesday, July 27



Four unpaved sectors scattered between hills and gravel make this must-see cycling.





Broadcast:





10:30pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand



Stage 5 – Bar-le-Duc > Saint-Dié-des-Vosges (175km) - Thursday, July 28



The last flat stage before the mountains will be the longest professional women's road race in modern history.





Broadcast:





10:30pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 6 - Saint-Dié-des-Vosges > Rosheim (128km) - Friday, July 29



One for the puncheurs with four categorised climbs - the last being nine kilometres from the finish line.





Broadcast:





10:25pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 7 - Sélestat > Le Markstein (127km) - Saturday, July 30



The peloton will tackle three of the toughest passes in the Vosges before the Grand Ballon directs them towards Markstein.





Broadcast:





11:35pm - 1:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand





Stage 8 - Lure > Super Planche des Belles Filles (123km) - Sunday, July 31



The grand finale ends atop La Super Planches des Belles Filles, one of France's most iconic climbs.





Broadcast:



