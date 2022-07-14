3 min read
Tour de France Femmes 2022: Stage-by-Stage
The inaugural Tour de France Femmes is coming to Australian screens, with all the action from the historic stage race LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Published Thursday 14 July 2022
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
The one-day nature of La Course is a thing of the past as women's cycling embarks upon a new, eight-stage event for the world to see.
SBS will have every stage on offer from July 24-31, which commences as soon as the men's edition concludes on the Champs-Élysées.
All eight stages will air LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand, along with daily highlights shows, replays, and Bonjour Le Tour, our nightly highlights program.
Catch-up and analysis content will also be available via SBS On Demand, with the SBS Sport website housing all the latest news and interviews from afar.
Stage-by-Stage guide to the Tour de France Femmes on SBS
Stage 1 - Eiffel Tower > Champs-Élysées (82km) - Sunday, July 24
A flat stage designed for the sprinters, with 12 laps of the 6.8km circuit culminating in front of the Arc de Triomphe.
Broadcast:
9:30pm - 11:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 2 - Meaux > Provins (135km) - Monday, July 25
The peloton swaps the city for the bumpy, country roads where the winner will need a punch.
Broadcast:
10:30pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 3 - Reims > Épernay (133km) - Tuesday, July 26
There's plenty of potential for a breakaway or two to materialise as the roads turn up in the Champagne region.
Broadcast:
10:35pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 4 - Troyes > Bar-Sur-Aube (126km) - Wednesday, July 27
Four unpaved sectors scattered between hills and gravel make this must-see cycling.
Broadcast:
10:30pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 5 – Bar-le-Duc > Saint-Dié-des-Vosges (175km) - Thursday, July 28
The last flat stage before the mountains will be the longest professional women's road race in modern history.
Broadcast:
10:30pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 6 - Saint-Dié-des-Vosges > Rosheim (128km) - Friday, July 29
One for the puncheurs with four categorised climbs - the last being nine kilometres from the finish line.
Broadcast:
10:25pm - 12:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 7 - Sélestat > Le Markstein (127km) - Saturday, July 30
The peloton will tackle three of the toughest passes in the Vosges before the Grand Ballon directs them towards Markstein.
Broadcast:
11:35pm - 1:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
Stage 8 - Lure > Super Planche des Belles Filles (123km) - Sunday, July 31
The grand finale ends atop La Super Planches des Belles Filles, one of France's most iconic climbs.
Broadcast:
11:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand
