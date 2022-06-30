SBS Sport

Tour de France leads busy weekend of sport on SBS

The Tour de France leads a diverse range of sports on SBS this weekend.

SBS Sport

It is set to be a big weekend of Sport on SBS with the Tour de France, W Series and FIG Trampoline World Cup on your screens over the coming days.

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.

The action gets underway on Saturday when the LA Sparks take on WNBA rivals Dallas Wings from 10:00am (AEST) on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Then, at 8:30pm (AEST), SBS and SBS On Demand will air the second stage of the Tour de France, also available via the ŠKODA Tour Tracker app from 8:05pm (AEST).

Advertisement
On Sunday, SBS On Demand will have full replays of the Trampoline World Cup and W Series events held overnight, before all eyes turn to Stage 3 of the Tour de France at 9:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand.
READ MORE
Tour de France headlines blockbuster month of Sport on SBS this July

Sport on SBS this weekend


Saturday, July 2


Basketball: WNBA - Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand


Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 2

8:05pm - 1:40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker

8:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Motorsport: W-Series - Silverstone

Replay available via SBS On Demand


Gymnastics: Trampoline World Cup Series - Switzerland

Replay available via SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 3


Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 3

8:55pm - 1:55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker

9:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 30 June 2022 at 3:00pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS