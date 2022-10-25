Tour de France stars and Italian Supercoppa lead weekend of Sport on SBS

For football and women's sport fans, whatever else you do this weekend, make sure to stay up late and catch all the action from the Women's Italian Supercup between Juventus and Roma just after midnight from 12.10am on SBS On Demand on Sunday morning!





Juventus triumphed atop the Serie A last season, while Roma were second, both teams well ahead of the rest of their opposition. It should make for a thrilling contest between the top two sides.





Figure skating fans can enjoy another weekend of dazzling twists, turns, jumps and partner work from the ice as round three of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating makes its way to Angers, France. We'll have the replays from all three days of the competition on SBS On Demand on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.





If the previous two rounds were anything to go by, you can expect a world-class field, smooth, gravity-defying moves and some beautiful choreography that defies the slippery conditions.



If you're yet to catch up on the rest of the action from last weekend's opening round of the ISU Grand Prix in Canada, extended highlights will show on SBS from 2.00pm (AEDT) on Saturday (Part 1), and 4.30pm (AEDT) on Sunday (Part 2).





Also on Sunday, motorsport lovers can look forward another recap of high-octane action on SBS from 1.00pm (AEDT).





This will be followed by an episode of Countdown to Qatar on SBS at 3:00pm (AEDT). This episode focuses on previewing the contenders for Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, coined the group of death with a strong selection of teams looking to make the Round of 16.





It continues with a look at Group F with favourites Belgium looking to make a strong start to the competition against Croatia, Morocco and Canada.





Sportswoman follows on SBS at 4:00pm (AEDT), this episode follows the incredible story of Nadia Nadim, the professional footballer and physician born in Afghanistan who plays internationally for Denmark.





Finishing off the action on Sunday will be the Tour de France Saitama Criterium, with all the best riders from this year's pinnacle of cycling lining up for a fast race around a tight circuit in front of big crowds in Japan.



Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, November 5





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, USA



2:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - France, Day 1



Full replay available on SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 6





Women's Italian Supercup: Juventus v Roma



00:10am-03:40am (AEDT) on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar Episode 37



3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar Episode 38



3:30pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, Canada



4:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Cycling: Tour de France Saitama Criterium



4:45pm-7:05pm (AEDT) on SBS On Demand





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - France, Day 2



Full replay available on SBS On Demand





Monday, October 31





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - France, Day 3

