Figure Skating

Tour de France stars and Italian Supercoppa lead weekend of Sport on SBS

If you can hear the couch calling your name this weekend, sit back, relax, and take your pick from some of the best of world sport on SBS.

(L to R) Jonas Vingegaard during the Tour de France, Juventus are crowned winners of the Italian Serie A.

(L to R) Jonas Vingegaard during the Tour de France, Juventus are crowned winners of the Italian Serie A.

For football and women's sport fans, whatever else you do this weekend, make sure to stay up late and catch all the action from the Women's Italian Supercup between Juventus and Roma just after midnight from 12.10am on SBS On Demand on Sunday morning!

Juventus triumphed atop the Serie A last season, while Roma were second, both teams well ahead of the rest of their opposition. It should make for a thrilling contest between the top two sides.

Figure skating fans can enjoy another weekend of dazzling twists, turns, jumps and partner work from the ice as round three of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating makes its way to Angers, France. We'll have the replays from all three days of the competition on SBS On Demand on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Advertisement
If the previous two rounds were anything to go by, you can expect a world-class field, smooth, gravity-defying moves and some beautiful choreography that defies the slippery conditions.
If you're yet to catch up on the rest of the action from last weekend's opening round of the ISU Grand Prix in Canada, extended highlights will show on SBS from 2.00pm (AEDT) on Saturday (Part 1), and 4.30pm (AEDT) on Sunday (Part 2).

Also on Sunday, motorsport lovers can look forward another recap of high-octane action on SBS from 1.00pm (AEDT).

This will be followed by an episode of Countdown to Qatar on SBS at 3:00pm (AEDT). This episode focuses on previewing the contenders for Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, coined the group of death with a strong selection of teams looking to make the Round of 16.

It continues with a look at Group F with favourites Belgium looking to make a strong start to the competition against Croatia, Morocco and Canada.

Sportswoman follows on SBS at 4:00pm (AEDT), this episode follows the incredible story of Nadia Nadim, the professional footballer and physician born in Afghanistan who plays internationally for Denmark.

Finishing off the action on Sunday will be the Tour de France Saitama Criterium, with all the best riders from this year's pinnacle of cycling lining up for a fast race around a tight circuit in front of big crowds in Japan.

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, November 5

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, USA
2:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - France, Day 1
Full replay available on SBS On Demand

Sunday, November 6

Women's Italian Supercup: Juventus v Roma
00:10am-03:40am (AEDT) on SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar Episode 37
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar Episode 38
3:30pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, Canada
4:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Cycling: Tour de France Saitama Criterium
4:45pm-7:05pm (AEDT) on SBS On Demand

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - France, Day 2
Full replay available on SBS On Demand

Monday, October 31

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - France, Day 3
Full replay available on SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 25 October 2022 at 3:40pm, updated 3 November 2022 at 4:41pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022™

The ultimate SBS FIFA World Cup preview

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Every confirmed FIFA World Cup squad

FIFA World Cup 2022™

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 9 days until kick-off - LIVE and FREE on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Cummings, Kuol in as Arnold names Socceroos World Cup squad

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Ryan reveals junior football struggles ahead of third World Cup campaign

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

The reasons behind Basheer's bold England World Cup prediction

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

How to watch the Socceroos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ