SBS Sport

Track Worlds headlines weekend Sport on SBS alongside Superbikes, Gymnastics highlights

The climax of the UCI Track World Championships leads another bumper weekend of Sport on SBS, as the top global talent battle it out in the velodrome for the chance to wear the esteemed rainbow jersey.

Weekend Oct.jpg

From L-R: World Superbikes rider Lucas Mahias, Competitors during the 2020 UCI Track Championships and Ukrainian Artistic gymnast Igor Radivilov. Source: Getty

With Day 1 on Thursday, the velodrome action from the UCI Track World Championships continues right through the weekend with the final three sessions live streaming on SBS On Demand. Day 3 gets underway from 3:20am (AEDT) on Saturday morning with the finals of the Women's 1/2 Sprint and Omnium Elimination and Points races as well as the Men's Kilometre time trial and Individual Pursuit.

Sunday then brings a double dose of track cycling action, Day 4 beginning from 2:20am (AEDT) with the finals of the Women's 500 metre time trial and Madison along with the Men's 1/4 Sprint, Omnium Elimination and Points Race and Sprint finals. Day 5 in the evening from 8:50pm (AEDT) sees the finals of the Women's Points race and Keirin and the Men's 1/2 Sprint, Madison and Elimination.

A variety of Aussies will compete in the UCI Track World Championships, with Tokyo 2020 Olympians Kelland O'Brien, Lucas Plapp and Sam Welsford headlining the men's events while Georgia Baker, Alexandra Manly, Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Maeve Plouffe look for rainbows in the women's events.
Advertisement
READ MORE

Day-by-day guide to the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The cycling doesn't stop there, with action from the road coming in the form of extended highlights of the latest round of the NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast from 4pm (AEDT) Sunday afternoon on SBS.

There's also football action on Sunday afternoon, with the latest episode of Countdown to Qatar from 3pm (AEDT) continuing the huge build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which now kicks off in just over a month's time, followed by a football edition of Sportswoman from 3:30pm (AEDT) featuring Afghani-born Danish footballer Nadia Nadim.

A double dose of motorsports programs features on SBS screens over the weekend too, with Saturday showcasing extended highlights from the Portugese round of the World Superbikes Championships from 2pm (AEDT) before the latest edition of Speedweek kicks off on Sunday from 1pm (AEDT).

To round out the weekend's sport offering, Saturday afternoon brings all the best action from 3pm (AEDT) of the latest round of the FIG Gymnastics Artistic World Challenge Cup Series in Mersin, Turkey.

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, October 15

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships - Day 3

3:20am-7:20am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Extended highlights - World Superbike Championships, Portugese Round

2:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey

3:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Sunday, October 9

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships - Day 4


2:20am-5:55am (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 35

3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: Sportswoman - Nadia Nadim

3:30-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Cycling: Extended highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast

4:00pm-5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Cycling: UCI Track World Championships - Day 5 (Two sessions)


Session 1: 8:50pm-10:05pm (AEDT)



Session 2: 10:15pm-2:05am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 4 October 2022 at 4:35pm, updated 7 October 2022 at 12:23pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Sport is everywhere on SBS this October

SBS Sport

From a roadie to a track sprinter, Clonan now taking it to the world's best

Cycling

FIFA releases new World Cup song with all-female lineup

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Germany's glaring issue which could derail their World Cup chances

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Messi declares 2022 World Cup will be his last

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Ferrand-Prévot, Vermeersch win rainbows at inaugural gravel world champs

Cycling

Golden boot contenders at 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ