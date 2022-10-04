Track Worlds headlines weekend Sport on SBS alongside Superbikes, Gymnastics highlights

With Day 1 on Thursday, the velodrome action from the UCI Track World Championships continues right through the weekend with the final three sessions live streaming on SBS On Demand. Day 3 gets underway from 3:20am (AEDT) on Saturday morning with the finals of the Women's 1/2 Sprint and Omnium Elimination and Points races as well as the Men's Kilometre time trial and Individual Pursuit.





Sunday then brings a double dose of track cycling action, Day 4 beginning from 2:20am (AEDT) with the finals of the Women's 500 metre time trial and Madison along with the Men's 1/4 Sprint, Omnium Elimination and Points Race and Sprint finals. Day 5 in the evening from 8:50pm (AEDT) sees the finals of the Women's Points race and Keirin and the Men's 1/2 Sprint, Madison and Elimination.





A variety of Aussies will compete in the UCI Track World Championships , with Tokyo 2020 Olympians Kelland O'Brien, Lucas Plapp and Sam Welsford headlining the men's events while Georgia Baker, Alexandra Manly, Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Maeve Plouffe look for rainbows in the women's events.



The cycling doesn't stop there, with action from the road coming in the form of extended highlights of the latest round of the NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast from 4pm (AEDT) Sunday afternoon on SBS .





There's also football action on Sunday afternoon, with the latest episode of Countdown to Qatar from 3pm (AEDT) continuing the huge build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which now kicks off in just over a month's time, followed by a football edition of Sportswoman from 3:30pm (AEDT) featuring Afghani-born Danish footballer Nadia Nadim.





A double dose of motorsports programs features on SBS screens over the weekend too, with Saturday showcasing extended highlights from the Portugese round of the World Superbikes Championships from 2pm (AEDT) before the latest edition of Speedweek kicks off on Sunday from 1pm (AEDT).





To round out the weekend's sport offering, Saturday afternoon brings all the best action from 3pm (AEDT) of the latest round of the FIG Gymnastics Artistic World Challenge Cup Series in Mersin, Turkey.



Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, October 15





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships - Day 3





3:20am-7:20am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Extended highlights - World Superbike Championships, Portugese Round





2:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series, Turkey





3:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Sunday, October 9





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships - Day 4







2:20am-5:55am (AEDT)









LIVE on SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 35





3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Sportswoman - Nadia Nadim





3:30-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Cycling: Extended highlights - NRS Cycle Sunshine Coast





4:00pm-5:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Cycling: UCI Track World Championships - Day 5 (Two sessions)







Session 1: 8:50pm-10:05pm (AEDT)









Session 2: 10:15pm-2:05am (AEDT)



