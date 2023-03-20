SBS Sport

Volta a Catalunya climax headlines huge weekend of sport on SBS

The 2023 edition of the Volta a Catalunya will reach its thrilling conclusion this weekend on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Riders contest a stage at the 2022 Volta a Catalunya

Riders contest a stage at the 2022 Volta a Catalunya Source: Getty

The final three stops on the seven-stage race's road map begins with Stage 5 at 1:30am on Saturday morning, followed by Stage 6 on Sunday from 1:15am and Stage 7 later that evening.

Saturday's slate also features day four of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm, and Round 2 of the Australian Superbike Championship from 7pm.

SBS On Demand will again deliver all the action, with SBS VICELAND airing the latter live from Sydney Motorsport Park.

Motorsport fans will have the option to relive the Round 2 replay on Sunday, though attention will quickly turn back to On Demand when Day 5 of the World Figure Skating Championships commences at 4:45pm.

As the world's best figure skaters bid the Japanese faithful farewell in an exhibition, so too will the Cape Epic as the world's best mountain bike riders tackle Stage 7 from 5:30pm.

The final stage is scheduled to finish at 9pm and provides cycling fans the perfect opportunity to take in both the climax of the Volta and the men's Gent-Wevelgem.

*All times are in AEDT, more details below
How to watch cycling on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, March 25

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya - Stage 5

1:30am - 3:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Surf Life Saving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 3

2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS


Figure Skating: World Figure Skating Championships - Day 4

Part 1 is from 2:15pm - 6:24pm (AEDT) / Part 2 is from 7:05pm - 11:45pm (AEDT)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Gymnastics: 2023 FIG Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Doha

2:30pm - 4:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS


Motorsport: Australian Superbike Championship - Round 2

7:00pm - 10:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Sunday, March 26

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya - Stage 6

1:15am - 3:15am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Australian Superbike Championship - Round 2

1pm - 4pm (AEDT)

On SBS


Gymnastics: 2023 FIG Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Baku

4pm - 5:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS


Figure Skating: World Figure Skating Championships - Day 5

4:45pm - 8:10pm (AEDT)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Cycling: Cape Epic - Stage 7

5:30pm - 9:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Cycling: Volta a Catalunya - Stage 7

9:15pm - 11:15pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem - Men

10pm - 2:00am (AEDT) LIVE on SBS

10pm - 2:40am (AEDT) LIVE via SBS On Demand
