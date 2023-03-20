Volta a Catalunya climax headlines huge weekend of sport on SBS

The final three stops on the seven-stage race's road map begins with Stage 5 at 1:30am on Saturday morning, followed by Stage 6 on Sunday from 1:15am and Stage 7 later that evening.
Saturday's slate also features day four of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm, and Round 2 of the Australian Superbike Championship from 7pm.
SBS On Demand will again deliver all the action, with SBS VICELAND airing the latter live from Sydney Motorsport Park.
Motorsport fans will have the option to relive the Round 2 replay on Sunday, though attention will quickly turn back to On Demand when Day 5 of the World Figure Skating Championships commences at 4:45pm.
As the world's best figure skaters bid the Japanese faithful farewell in an exhibition, so too will the Cape Epic as the world's best mountain bike riders tackle Stage 7 from 5:30pm.
The final stage is scheduled to finish at 9pm and provides cycling fans the perfect opportunity to take in both the climax of the Volta and the men's Gent-Wevelgem.
*All times are in AEDT, more details below
How to watch cycling on SBS
Sport on SBS this weekend
Saturday, March 25
Cycling: Volta a Catalunya - Stage 5
1:30am - 3:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Surf Life Saving: Super Surf Teams League 2023 - Episode 3
2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS
Figure Skating: World Figure Skating Championships - Day 4
Part 1 is from 2:15pm - 6:24pm (AEDT) / Part 2 is from 7:05pm - 11:45pm (AEDT)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: 2023 FIG Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Doha
2:30pm - 4:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS
Motorsport: Australian Superbike Championship - Round 2
7:00pm - 10:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, March 26
Cycling: Volta a Catalunya - Stage 6
1:15am - 3:15am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Australian Superbike Championship - Round 2
1pm - 4pm (AEDT)
On SBS
Gymnastics: 2023 FIG Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Baku
4pm - 5:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS
Figure Skating: World Figure Skating Championships - Day 5
4:45pm - 8:10pm (AEDT)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Cycling: Cape Epic - Stage 7
5:30pm - 9:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Cycling: Volta a Catalunya - Stage 7
9:15pm - 11:15pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem - Men
10pm - 2:00am (AEDT) LIVE on SBS
10pm - 2:40am (AEDT) LIVE via SBS On Demand