'We know what's at stake' - Ryan, Goodwin brace for do-or-die qualifier

The Socceroos have had to take the long route to the World Cup for the second straight qualification period, as their hopes of qualifying for Qatar fringe on tomorrow morning's (AEST) play-off against the UAE in Doha.





A win will see the Australian side progress to the intercontinental play-off against South American heavyweights Peru next week, but the Socceroos must first get the better of their AFC affiliates who are fresh off a 1-1 friendly draw at home to Gambia last Sunday.



Captain Ryan believes the extra preparation time spent in the Socceroos camp, as well as the side's momentum gained from their 2-1 victory over Jordan last Wednesday, will hold the Aussies in good stead for their do-or-die qualifier.





"Everything is going well. We’re taking advantage of this time that we don’t normally get in international football, in the international breaks throughout the season," Ryan said.





"We are normally in for two or three days and then we’re flying off somewhere else to play another game. We don’t really get the opportunity to work hard and work together and hone in on some details.





"We had the Jordan friendly as well to help with that and I think we’re really thriving with this set-up."



After entering the Socceroos set-up in 2012, the 30-year-old has made 72 senior appearances for the international side but was not part of the squad which defeated Iraq to qualify for the 2014 finals in Brazil.





He and eight others members of the current squad were among those selected for their 2018 FIFA World Cup play-off against Honduras, as the veteran hopes that this prior experience will see the Socceroos through to the World Cup in Qatar.





"There’s a lot at stake. It’s been that way for the whole campaign," the goalkeeper said.





“I don’t know any other way of qualifying for a World Cup than going through the play-off system, fortunately a lot of us have that experience as well.





"Nothing worth having comes easy, so we’ve got to go out there and earn that right to get ourselves to a World Cup."



AL WAKRAH, QATAR - JUNE 01: Craig Goodwin of Australia shakes hands with teammate Danny Vukovic following the International Friendly match between Jordan and Australia Socceroos at Al Janoub Stadium on June 01, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images) Credit: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images Meanwhile, Adelaide United utility Goodwin is fresh off an outstanding season in the A-League Men, netting 10 goals across his 27 appearances which included a match-winning brace against Sydney FC in round 22.





The journeyman also found the net for the first time in green and gold against Vietnam back in January, and is hoping that he will make his presence felt in some capacity during the play-offs.



I think everyone’s just really excited for the occasion. We know what’s at stake and we know it’s such a massive game. Everyone’s just ready to get out there.

"Obviously, it would be really nice to get on the park and to try and make as big an impact as I can, but first and foremost it’s about the team," Goodwin said.





"If I can help the team, whether it’s on the pitch or from the bench, then that’s what I’m willing to do."





Goodwin also spoke of the rewarding experience of hearing Socceroos legend Tim Cahill address the squad earlier in the week upon handing defender Kye Rowles his first international cap.





“To have Timmy come out and speak to us, arguably the most decorated player in Australian history, he’s been inspirational in his playing days and the chat yesterday was that as well, so everyone has taken something from that," he said.



The 30-year-old lastly urged the country to get behind the team.





“To the few that have come out and made the trek over here to support us, thank you," he added.



