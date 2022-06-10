'We've been spoiled' but Socceroos ready to make more history, says Cahill

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .





Cahill helped the Socceroos qualify for four straight World Cups between 2006 and 2018, having scored five of his 50 international goals on the world’s biggest stage against Japan, Serbia, Chile, and the Netherlands.





Advertisement

Australia’s record goalscorer understands the work that goes into a qualification cycle but admitted some sections of the country may have forgotten just how difficult it is.





“I just think people think that it's a given,” Cahill said during an exclusive interview with SBS Sport .



“I feel that we've been spoiled with success over the journey of the last four World Cup campaigns.





“What happens when you do something great is you have to keep the consistency, not only from a player's perspective, choices, and set-up, but also from a performance and technical aspect from an organisation.





“I feel when we look at the whole organisation; we look at the league, we also look deep into the Federation – there definitely are things that can be done to make things better, and things to support national teams.





“We're very blessed that we've got so much talent coming from the Australian population, which is 25 to 30 million people.



“I suppose, with me being here in Qatar (as Chief Sports Officer of Aspire Academy) and working with a population of 300,000 people and looking at the metrics and understanding the specifics into how they get success, it's from investing into big organisations like Aspire Academy.





“How can I justify that? Well, I can justify it a little bit by saying in 2011, we lost the final here in Qatar with Australia. In 2015, we won in Australia. In 2019, Qatar won. So, you weigh up the population, you look at different resources and what's been added, and the lines of investment into Federations.





“So you look at Japan, then you look at Korea Republic, now you look at Saudi Arabia, now you look at the pathways in working with Oman.





“Constantly, there's a progression and there's people looking at it and thinking: how do we get better? What are the differences and what are the small elements?





“So, I think with Australia, now it's hit us. It's a shock moment that it's just one game and it's not a given. But we have the element now as a squad and as a staff to try and make another special moment in the history of Australian football.”



Tuesday’s intercontinental clash against Peru comes after Graham Arnold’s squad finished third in Group B and were forced to take the play-off route for the second consecutive campaign.





However, unlike the previous cycle under Ange Postecoglou, each play-off will take place in Qatar, with FIFA opting to move away from its traditional home-and-away format due to the lingering threat of COVID-19.





Australia’s first play-off took place on Wednesday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, where an 84th-minute volley from Ajdin Hrustic was enough to secure a crucial 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates.



Cahill was in attendance for the Socceroos’ AFC showdown, and was happy to see the squad heed the advice he’d given them during his visit to camp earlier in the week.





“You hear talk about Oman and the China result, also a draw,” Cahill said.





“But my focus, when I chatted to the lads, was about ‘today’.





“What can you do today to affect the behaviours and your professionalism, and the discipline inside an environment? And what can you do, thinking about tomorrow, to affect what you're going to do to become better every day?





“The three elements always come down to: the technical side of football, the tactical, and, most importantly, the physical; something that Australia really prides themselves on.





“All those three bases were shown last night (against the UAE). I think we were good – I don't think we were great, and I think they could admit that.



“But the good thing is, when you can play okay and win, it's really, really important in these scenarios.





“I'll catch up with the lads this week and also with Arnie and the technical staff, and the preparation will come down to (the) tactical (side).





“You're playing Peru, you're not playing the game that you did last night where, yes, UAE were comfortable on the ball.



