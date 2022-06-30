Win a Harvey Norman Gift Card valued at $10,000

Prize Details





The Major Prize provided by Harvey Norman to the winner will consist of:



One (1) $10,000 Harvey Norman Gift Card (subject to gift card terms and conditions )

Advertisement

Total Prize valued at up to: $10,000 (RRP)





How to Enter



To be in the running to WIN, simply enter your details and opt-in below:



Note: entry form in unavailable in incognito mode.





Maximum of one valid entry per person over the age of 18.



The Competition opens on Friday, July 1 2022 at 09:00 AEST and closes on Sunday, July 31 2022 at 17:00 AEST.





The announcement will be published in The Australian on Friday, August 5 2022.



