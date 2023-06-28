Win a Harvey Norman Gift Card valued at $10,000

Prize Details
The Major Prize provided by Harvey Norman to the winner will consist of:
One (1) $10,000 Harvey Norman Gift Card (subject to gift card
Total Prize valued at up to: $10,000 (RRP)
How to Enter
To be in the running to WIN, simply enter your details and opt-in below:
Note: entry form is unavailable in incognito mode.
Maximum of one valid entry per person over the age of 18.
The Competition opens on Saturday, July 1 2023 at 09:00 AEST and closes on Monday, July 31 2023 at 17:00 AEST.
The announcement will be published in The Australian on XXX, August X 2023.
Please read the full competition terms and conditions before entering