Tour de France

Win a Harvey Norman Gift Card valued at $10,000

Thanks to Harvey Norman and SBS Sport, one lucky cycling fan will win a Harvey Norman gift card valued at $10,000.

Win a Harvey Norman Gift Card valued at $10,000

Go in the running to win a Harvey Norman Gift Card valued at $10,000 Source: SBS

Prize Details

The Major Prize provided by Harvey Norman to the winner will consist of:

One (1) $10,000 Harvey Norman Gift Card (subject to gift card
terms and conditions)


Total Prize valued at up to: $10,000 (RRP)

How to Enter

To be in the running to WIN, simply enter your details and opt-in below:




Note: entry form is unavailable in incognito mode.

Maximum of one valid entry per person over the age of 18.

The Competition opens on Saturday, July 1 2023 at 09:00 AEST and closes on Monday, July 31 2023 at 17:00 AEST.

The announcement will be published in The Australian on XXX, August X 2023.

Please read the full competition terms and conditions
here
before entering
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
1 min read
Published 28 June 2023 10:07am
Source: SBS

