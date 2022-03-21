FIFA World Cup

With Nations Cup in the cabinet, Senegal prepare to double Egypt's trouble

Aliou Cisse believes Senegal must put aside the memories of their maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph, as a double date with Egypt awaits with a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the line.

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

Cisse oversaw the Lions’ historic penalty shootout against Egypt last month, with Sadio Mane snatching the winning spot-kick after both sides finished scoreless through 120 cagey minutes in Cameroon.

It was a moment wrapped in both relief and redemption for the Liverpool star, who, not only missed a penalty in regulation, but buried the burden of his nation’s last two attempts at claiming the crown in 2002 and 2019.

Mane’s moment was, in his own words, “the best day of my life”, but now, he, Cisse and all of Senegal must regroup as Egypt return for one titanic two-legged play-off.

“I have total confidence in my group, and I have decided to stick with continuity,” Cisse said after naming a near-unchanged squad for the qualifiers.

“Winning an African Cup is not an end in itself because we all share a common goal and objective of playing at the World Cup again.

“We have a lot of respect for the Egyptian team who had chances to win the final, but we now have two finals in front of us with the same team.”

READ MORE

Nail-biting AFCON final sets up blockbuster African World Cup qualifying rematch on SBS



As expected, Egypt will lean heavily on Mohamed Salah to make the difference in the rematch after the 29-year-old occupied the spot-kick that never came in the Cup of Nations shootout.

Failed attempts from Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen left Salah without the final say at Olembe Stadium, and with a bitter taste in his mouth – evidenced by the Pharaohs’ decision to leave the pitch prior to Senegal’s medal presentation.

For them, it was supposed to be different; a record-extending eighth African crown. For Salah, it was supposed to be his international breakthrough; the trophy he failed to land in 2017.

In truth, this Egypt team are not like their predecessors. Though still strong, there is a reliance on Salah’s brilliance to bail them out before making every effort to slow proceedings down.

That approach, instilled by coach Carlos Queiroz, will need to change over the coming two legs, particularly as Egypt open the tie in front of an expectant home crowd in Cairo.

READ MORE

How to watch African World Cup qualifying LIVE on SBS



“Lads… pay the extra price necessary, training harder and smarter to be ready for our World Cup final and talking brilliant on the pitch, game by game,” Queiroz tweeted.

“In football, you can’t buy the precious value of success, in savings. We have to enjoy this unique challenge, but we have to suffer and sacrifice for it too.”

“All together now, united,” he added. “Supporting team Egypt. One Egyptian flag in each home window. One national team shirt dressed in the heart of each fan.

"One hundred million fans together and united in one heartbeat.”

It will take a united effort to stop their star-studded opponents, who are in the midst of a golden generation and without the need to rely on Mane alone.

Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye and Ismaila Sarr are but a few of the established stars set on securing a second consecutive World Cup appearance, and ridding Egypt of their fourth overall.

Both sides bowed out in the group stage of the 2018 edition, but in 2022, only one will have the chance to make amends; only one will have the last laugh.

SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast both legs of Senegal's showdown with Egypt LIVE, FREE and in HD on March 26 and March 30.

READ MORE

10 stars set to shine in crunch African World Cup qualifiers on SBS



CAF World Cup Qualifying third round - LIVE SBS schedule

First leg matches - Saturday, March 26

Football: African WC Qualifier - DR Congo v Morocco - First leg

1:45am - 4:00am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Mali v Tunisia - First leg

3:45am - 6:00am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Cameroon v Algeria - First leg

03:45-06:00 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Ghana v Nigeria - First leg

05:45-08:00 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Egypt v Senegal - First leg

06:15-08:30 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

 

Second leg matches - Wednesday, March 30

Football: African WC Qualifier - Nigeria v Ghana - Second leg

03:45-06:30 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Senegal v Egypt - Second leg

03:45-06:30 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Tunisia v Mali - Second leg

06:15-09:00 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand 

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Morocco v DR Congo - Second leg

06:15-09:00 (AEDT) 

LIVE on SBS On Demand

 

Football: African WC Qualifier - Cameroon v Algeria - Second leg

06:15-09:00 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

READ MORE

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS



Published 22 March 2022 at 8:03am, updated 19 August 2022 at 12:46pm
By Jonathan Bernard
Source: SBS The World Game

