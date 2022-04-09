World Cup ambassador Cahill recognises invaluable work of Qatar volunteers

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Cahill scored five goals in nine games across four World Cups for the Socceroos, including netting Australia's first ever World Cup goal against Japan in 2006 and a memorable thunderbolt volley over the Netherlands in 2014 that will go down as one of the tournament's greatest ever strikes.

A glittering international career with a total of 50 goals across 108 appearances in the green and gold, Cahill retired in 2019 and immediately got to work on the other side of the game in television, coaching and most recently being an integral part of the behind the scenes organisational work in Qatar.

Along with assisting in the official draw amongst a group of legendary former players, Cahill has been in the thick of the action as as an official ambassador for the 'Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy', the body responsible for the planning and execution of the World Cup which has included being a part of the volunteer program, a cornerstone of the tournament.

People flock from all corners of the globe to sacrifice their time to give a helping hand as the first point of contact for players, fans and officials throughout the tournament, which Cahill says is a valuable part of what makes a World Cup such an amazing experience for all involved.

"In my experience, as soon as we get off the plane they show us where to go, our hotels, our training grounds," Cahill said during the latest episode of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show.

"You build a rapport with them. You become friends and you spend the month with your team and your family.

"For me, they're special because I've been in Qatar during the Emir Cup, the Club World Cup, the Arab Cup and seen the volunteers, I've experienced it as a player and now a fan.

"They play a massive part and they'll be the glue that holds this tournament together."

The latest episode of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Magazine Show

SBS On Demand

.