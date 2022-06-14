World Cup qualifying wrap - 32 countries confirmed as Socceroos overcome Peru to reach Qatar

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





What's next for the Socceroos?

The Socceroos ground out a 0-0 draw through regular and extra-time to set up a dramatic penalty shootout against Peru, where heroics from substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saw them prevail 5-4 and become the last team in Group D.



Now that qualification has been secured, preparation begins for Graham Arnold's side with a gargantuan first match against France awaiting them once the tournament gets underway.





After that, the Socceroos will play Tunisia and Denmark, with good performances earning them enough points to potentially qualify for the Round of 16.



Here are the 32 teams who've already sealed their places in Qatar:



AFC (Asia)

Saudi Arabia topped Australia's Group B with Japan finishing second, while Iran finished first and Korea Republic second in Group A.





Qatar needed no qualifying matches to cement their place in the tournament, as they are the host nation.





Qualified teams:



Japan

Iran

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Qatar

Australia

UEFA (Europe)

Wales took the final European spot after beating Ukraine 1-0 on June 6 to finish off the qualifying rounds for the region.





They will join England, USA and Iran in Group B.





Qualified teams:



Germany

Denmark

Belgium

France

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Wales

CONCACAF (North, Central America and Caribbean)

Canada booked their first World Cup berth in 36 years after a 4-0 victory over Jamaica, and both Mexico and the United States joined them shortly after.





Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the group, were the last team to qualify for Qatar after defeating New Zealand 1-0 in the intercontinental play-off.





Qualified teams:



Canada

Mexico

USA

Costa Rica

CONMEBOL (South America)

Four teams will head to the World Cup from the CONMEBOL region after Peru failed to overcome the Socceroos and reach the tournament.





Qualified teams:



Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

CAF (Africa)

Five teams from Africa have sealed their places in the World Cup following the final round of qualifying.





The second leg of five match-ups featured a penalty shootout and two ties decided by away goals.





Qualified teams:



Senegal

Ghana

Cameroon

Morocco

Tunisia

