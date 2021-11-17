World Cup qualifying wrap: Netherlands, Argentina book ticket to Qatar 2022

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Goals to Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay in a 2-0 win against Norway ensured the Dutch booked their ticket to the World Cup finals, while Argentina’s scoreless draw against Brazil was enough for them to qualify.





They will join Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland, England, Brazil and hosts Qatar at next year’s World Cup.





However, there is still plenty of qualification action to go with 19 places still on the line.





Let’s take a look at the latest news from World Cup qualifying in each confederation.





UEFA Qualifying

The Netherlands have made up for the disappointment of missing out on the 2018 World Cup after securing their place at Qatar in 2022 with a 2-0 win against Norway.





The Dutch, who rued squandering a two-goal lead against Montenegro on Saturday, were bailed out in the last six minutes by Bergwijn and Depay.





Norway, who missed Erling Braut Haaland and following Saturday’s goalless draw against Latvia, end their campaign in third spot, missing out on a playoff spot to second-placed Turkey.





Italy missed out on automatic qualification after being held to a goalless draw by a spirited Northern Ireland outfit on Tuesday (AEDT).





Switzerland’s dominant 4-0 win against Bulgaria meant they topped Group C, leaving the Azzuri to now face the playoff round if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.





Portugal is another powerhouse destined to take on the UEFA qualification playoffs after finishing second in Group A behind winners Serbia.





England thrashed San Marino 10-0 to log their place at the 2022 World Cup in style, while neighbours Scotland will be seeded in the playoff semi-finals after defeating Denmark 2-0.





Poland suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hungary but clung onto second place in Group I and a place in the playoffs.





Spain defeated Sweden 1-0 on Monday (AEDT) to book their ticket to Qatar, with the Swedes now forced to go through the playoff rounds after finishing second in Group B.





Croatia also nabbed their spot at the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win, this time against Russia in a crunch Group H qualifier.





The defeat for Russia means they will join, Turkey, Sweden, Scotland, Poland, Italy, Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Ukraine and Portugal in the playoffs.





The draw for the playoffs will be announced on November 26 with matches taking place in March.





CAF Qualifying

African powerhouse Ivory Coast have missed out on a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after failing to make it through to the final round of CAF qualifiers.





A 1-0 loss to Cameroon meant they finished second in Group D with the Cameroonians topping the table and progressing to the final round of qualification matches.





DR Congo defeated Benin and Ghana edged South Africa 1-0 to progress.





Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Algeria, Nigeria and Tunisia also topped their groups to secure their place in the final qualification stage.





The remaining 10 teams will feature in one of five two-legged ties with the winner securing World Cup qualification.





The matches are set to take place in March.





AFC Qualifiers

Australia’s hopes of World Cup qualification took a hit on Wednesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw with China, while rivals Japan edged Oman 1-0 to secure second spot in Group A.





Saudi Arabia stretched their lead in Group A to four points with a win against Vietnam.





In Group B, Iran and Korea Republic remain on track for World Cup qualification after securing comprehensive wins.





Iran moved to 16 competition points with a 3-0 win on the road against Syria, while Korea Republic claimed a 3-0 win against Iraq to move to 14 competition points.





The top two teams in each group at the end of the third round of qualifiers will earn automatic qualification, while the third-placed finishers will play off for a spot in the intercontinental play-offs.





The next scheduled qualifiers will take place in late January.





CONMEBOL Qualifying

Brazil and Argentina have secured their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after another thrilling round of qualifiers in South America.





The Brazilians became the first to book their ticket to the World Cup finals with a 1-0 win against Colombia on Friday.





Argentina followed suit on Wednesday (AEDT) with other results meaning their scoreless draw against Brazil was enough to qualify for another World Cup tournament.





Uruguay’s chances of qualification took a turn after a shock 3-0 loss to Bolivia, leaving them in seventh position with only the top four teams securing automatic qualification.





Ecuador won 2-0 on the road against Chile to stretch their advantage in third place, while Colombia moved into fourth with a scoreless draw against Paraguay.





Peru moved into fifth place with a 2-1 win against Venezuela.





Only two points split fourth through to eighth in the standings with four matchdays remaining.





CONCACAF qualifying

Canada have stunned Mexico to jump to the top of the third round of CONCACAF qualifying.





The Canadians defeated third-placed Mexico 2-1 in chilly conditions in Edmonton to go to 15 points, one ahead of the United States in second.





A controversial disallowed goal cost Jamaica as they were held 1-1 by the USA on Wednesday.





Fourth-placed Panama remained in touching distance of the top spots in the group with a 2-1 win against El Salvador.





Costa Rica also defeated Honduras 2-1.



