World Championships medallists headed to ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

A total of 91 Skaters and Couples representing 13 ISU Members have been entered for this 23rd edition of the Four Continents Championships, including two Australian entries for each category.



Australians Darian Kaptich and Vlada Vasiliev will represent in the men's and women's events respectively, while duos Holly Harris and Jason Chan as well as India Nette and Eron Westwood will descend on the ice in Colorado in the Ice Dance category.





The Men’s event poses as an interesting one with many contenders eager to step up on to the podium. Two-time ISU World bronze medalist Jin (China) will return to competition after sitting out the ISU Grand Prix series due to injury, with competition likely to come from the 2022 ISU Four Continents Champion Junhwan Cha (Korea Republic) and bronze medalist Kao Miura (Japan).



ISU Grand Prix Final silver medalist Isabeau Levito (USA) leads the Women in Colorado Springs and will aim to reach the podium again after a spectacular senior-level debut season so far. The newly minted U.S. Champion will face stiff competition from 2022 ISU Four Continents bronze medalist Yelim Kim (Korea Republic) and ISU Grand Prix Finalist Rinka Watanabe (Japan).





In the Pairs, reigning ISU Grand Prix Final Champions and World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) will want to make history again by becoming the first Japanese Pair Skaters to win an ISU Championship title. ISU Grand Prix Finalists Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps (Canada) will want to challenge the Japanese team and aim for their first ISU Championship medal, while 2022 ISU Four Continents silver medalists Emily Chan/Spencer Akira Howe (USA) will be looking for another medal on home ice.



Reigning ISU World bronze medalists and two-time ISU Four Continents Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates (USA) headline the Ice Dance field. They will need to watch out for Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen (Canada) who beat them at the NHK Trophy earlier this season.





How to watch ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships LIVE on SBS





Friday, February 10





ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 1, Women





5:50am - 10:00am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 1, Opening Ceremony





10:50am - 11:40am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 1, Men





11:50am - 4:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Saturday, February 11





ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 2, Pairs





5:05am - 7:30am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 2, Ice Dance





8:15am - 11:00am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 2, Women





11:50am - 4:55pm (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Sunday, February 12





ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 3, Pairs





8:15am - 11:25am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 3, Men





11:50am - 4:55pm (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Monday, February 13





ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 4, Ice Dance





6:50am - 10:20am (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado, Day 4, Exhibition





12:15pm - 3:15pm (AEDT)



