World Superbikes Championships, Speedweek headline weekend sport on SBS

It all starts this Saturday with one-hour highlights from the French round of the World Superbikes Championships from 2pm (AEST) on SBS , with Turkish racer Toprak Razgatlıoğlu looking to defend his crown as the event reaches its halfway point.





SBS provides three straight hours' worth of programs to aid your Sunday afternoon, beginning with the week's two-hour installment of Speedweek from 1pm (AEST).





Episode 31 of the FIFA World Cup preview show Countdown to Qatar follows at 3pm (AEST), which takes a look at the last team to qualify for the event, Costa Rica, as well as the growing presence of technology at the tournament and star Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.





Advertisement

Another episode of documentary series The Rising will wrap up the three-hour sporting marathon at 3:30pm (AEST), focusing on revered tennis champion Arthur Ashe - a vocal champion for black rights having marched against South African apartheid and the mistreatment of Haitian refugees.



READ MORE La Vuelta continues sport-filled September on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, September 17





Motorsport: Superbike World Championship Highlights - French Round



14:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS







Sunday, September 18





Motorsport: Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 31



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Documentary: The Rising - Arthur Ashe



15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)

