World Athletics Championships

World's best cross-country runners and downhill MTBers open championship-themed weekend of sport on SBS

Tune into SBS and SBS On Demand this weekend as the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships wrap up, the World Athletics Cross-Country Champs begin, and we bring a host of highlights to your screens from the beach, the ice, and the asphalt.

This weekend on SBS.jpg

L-R: Look forward to big air at this year's downhill national champs (Matt Rousu), a stacked field at the World Athletics Cross-Country Championships (supplied), and Australian figure skating duo Holly Harris and Jason Chan (Getty).

This weekend's premier events showcase the best of regional New South Wales with the World Athletics Cross-Country Championships coming live to your screens from Bathurst and the Australian Downhill mountain bike championships streaming live from Thredbo.

The downhill racing takes place on Australia's longest and most gruelling course and will offer a thrilling conclusion to the week-long Cannonball Festival and the Australian cross-country MTB championships which proceed it.

With national titles up for grabs, look forward to seeing Australia's fastest, gravity-loving mountain bikers doing what they do best, and a few of their top international competitors in the mix comparing their early-season times and enjoying a chance to train and compete during the southern hemisphere summer. We'll have all the action streaming LIVE on SBS On Demand from 1:00pm (AEDT) this Saturday.
READ MORE

How to watch the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships LIVE on SBS

Fox and Henderson claim XCO victories in Nationals at Thredbo

‘The only way to fail is to never try’: Peta Mullens talks MTB Nats and motivates entire field

462 kilometres away, or a quick tap of a screen if you're in your lounge room, the World Athletics Cross-Country championships are broadcasting live from Bathurst.

With over 450 athletes confirmed to toe the start line, senior races will comprise five laps of a gruelling two-kilometre circuit at Mount Panorama. Athletes will need to navigate several challenging sections of the course, including the tough uphill start, the billabong, vineyard and a fast downhill stretch to the finish.
U20 men will race over four laps and U20 women will do three laps. The mixed relay will take in four laps, one per person.

Tune in to SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 3:30pm (AEDT) on Saturday February 18 for our live coverage as the cream of the Australian crop take on the world's best in their own backyard.
READ MORE

Australian team announced for Bathurst Cross Country World Championships

Over 450 of world's best to battle at Cross Country Championships

How to watch 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships on SBS

Our figure skating coverage continues this weekend with 90 minutes of highlights from the Four Continents championships in Colorado Springs on SBS from 2:00pm (AEDT) featuring the best men, women and pairs routines from non-European member nations. We're also screening the 2023 ISU Skating Awards on Sunday at 4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS. Expect to be dazzled!

If the ice feels a bit too cool for summer, we've got you covered from 1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS with Speedweek, swiftly followed by episodes one and two from the Australian Surf Lifesaving Interstate Championships at 3:00pm (AEDT).

The interstate surf lifesaving champs are the first to be held since COVID-19 struck in 2020. Look forward to solid rivalry from around the country as medals are awarded in Ironman and Ironwoman racing, surf swimming races, board races, ski races, beach flags, beach sprint and relay events.

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, February 18

AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships: Downhill - Thredbo

1:00pm - 4:45pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ISU Figure Skating: Four Continents, Colorado Springs, USA, Part 1

2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


World Athletics: Cross Country Championships - Bathurst

3:30pm - 8:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Sunday, February 19

Speedweek

1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Surf Life Saving Australia: Interstate Championships - Episodes 1 and 2

3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


ISU Figure Skating: Skating Awards

4:00pm - 5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 14 February 2023 at 5:50pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

13:49

Talking Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with director Scott Sunderland

Cycling

04:27

Recap: Round 1 - Australian MTB Cross Country Series 2023

Cycling

52:00

Stage 14 - Extended Highlights - Dakar Rally 2023

Dakar Rally

09:46

Melbourne to Warrnambool 2023 Highlights

18:53

Whelan searching for a way back to professional deal

Cycling