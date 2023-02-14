World's best cross-country runners and downhill MTBers open championship-themed weekend of sport on SBS

This weekend's premier events showcase the best of regional New South Wales with the World Athletics Cross-Country Championships coming live to your screens from Bathurst and the Australian Downhill mountain bike championships streaming live from Thredbo.





The downhill racing takes place on Australia's longest and most gruelling course and will offer a thrilling conclusion to the week-long Cannonball Festival and the Australian cross-country MTB championships which proceed it.





With national titles up for grabs, look forward to seeing Australia's fastest, gravity-loving mountain bikers doing what they do best, and a few of their top international competitors in the mix comparing their early-season times and enjoying a chance to train and compete during the southern hemisphere summer. We'll have all the action streaming LIVE on SBS On Demand from 1:00pm (AEDT) this Saturday.



462 kilometres away, or a quick tap of a screen if you're in your lounge room, the World Athletics Cross-Country championships are broadcasting live from Bathurst.





With over 450 athletes confirmed to toe the start line, senior races will comprise five laps of a gruelling two-kilometre circuit at Mount Panorama. Athletes will need to navigate several challenging sections of the course, including the tough uphill start, the billabong, vineyard and a fast downhill stretch to the finish.



U20 men will race over four laps and U20 women will do three laps. The mixed relay will take in four laps, one per person.





Tune in to SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 3:30pm (AEDT) on Saturday February 18 for our live coverage as the cream of the Australian crop take on the world's best in their own backyard.



Our figure skating coverage continues this weekend with 90 minutes of highlights from the Four Continents championships in Colorado Springs on SBS from 2:00pm (AEDT) featuring the best men, women and pairs routines from non-European member nations. We're also screening the 2023 ISU Skating Awards on Sunday at 4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS . Expect to be dazzled!





If the ice feels a bit too cool for summer, we've got you covered from 1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS with Speedweek, swiftly followed by episodes one and two from the Australian Surf Lifesaving Interstate Championships at 3:00pm (AEDT).





The interstate surf lifesaving champs are the first to be held since COVID-19 struck in 2020. Look forward to solid rivalry from around the country as medals are awarded in Ironman and Ironwoman racing, surf swimming races, board races, ski races, beach flags, beach sprint and relay events.





How to watch LIVE sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, February 18

AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships: Downhill - Thredbo





1:00pm - 4:45pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







ISU Figure Skating: Four Continents, Colorado Springs, USA, Part 1





2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







World Athletics: Cross Country Championships - Bathurst





3:30pm - 8:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Sunday, February 19

Speedweek





1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Surf Life Saving Australia: Interstate Championships - Episodes 1 and 2





3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







ISU Figure Skating: Skating Awards



