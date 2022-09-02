FIFA World Cup

Yamashita determined to 'normalise' women referees after earning World Cup call-up

Yoshimi Yamashita believes there is an element of pressure she and two other women referees must “normalise” in their historic roles at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Referee Yoshimi Yamashita during an AFC Champions League match

Referee Yoshimi Yamashita during an AFC Champions League match

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on 
SBS Sport Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
and 
YouTube
.

Yamashita is one of three women set to officiate in Qatar, with Stephanie Frappart of France and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga part of FIFA’s 36-strong list of referees.

Advertisement
Though the Japanese may yet take up fourth official duties instead of the whistle, she understands the gravity of the situation and what it could mean for women moving forward.

“We have to consistently see female referees (on the pitch) to normalise it,” Yamashita said during an online briefing on September 1.

“There are barely any female referees in the Middle East, and it would be wonderful to see even just one more female referee after the Qatar World Cup.”

The World Cup won’t be the first time the 36-year-old will have traversed uncharted territory, having been the first woman to referee matches in the J-League and Asian Champions League respectively.

With matches at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and 2020 Tokyo Olympics also under her belt, Yamashita feels well-equipped to handle the men’s equivalent, but emphasised the importance of her preparation.

“I’m really conscious of the speed I make split-second decisions,” she said.

“I have to continue training that muscle as the World Cup draws closer and be prepared to adjust to speedy developments.”
READ MORE

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 2 September 2022 at 3:26pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Durbridge bemoans motorbike presence in pursuit of breakaway

La Vuelta

How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on SBS

Cycling

Competitive Australian worlds team announced with top names excluded

Cycling

Culture change and Under-23 blanking a deliberate move for Aussie World Champs team

Cycling

Vine targets mountains title after securing second summit victory of La Vuelta

La Vuelta

Vine conquers first Vuelta summit finish to claim maiden professional victory

La Vuelta

Frustrated Sweeny rues 'disappointing' end to stage in Cistierna

La Vuelta

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta