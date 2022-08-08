Young Matildas headline huge weekend of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





The action gets underway on Saturday when New York Liberty take on WNBA rivals Atlanta Dream from 9:30am (AEST) on SBS VICELAND .





Episode 19 of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show will then air from 3pm on SBS , followed by episode 21 of the Countdown to Qatar series at 3:30pm (AEST).





On Saturday night, SBS On Demand will provide the penultimate stage from the Arctic Race of Norway at 9:30pm (AEST), before all eyes turn to the Young Matildas' group game against Brazil in the early hours of Sunday morning.





SBS and SBS On Demand will have the U-20s clash LIVE from 5:30am (AEST), and will return at 1pm to cover Round 7 of the ProMX Championship.





The final stage from the Arctic Race of Norway rounds out the weekend's coverage, one week out from the opening stages of La Vuelta.



Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, August 13







WNBA Basketball - New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream





09:30 - 11:30 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Football - FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 19





15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)





On SBS







Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 21





15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)





On SBS







Football: Henan SSLM v Meizhou Hakka - Chinese Super League





21:00 - 23:00 (AEST)





LIVE streaming on SBS On Demand in English and Mandarin







Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 3





21:30 - 02:20 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Sunday, August 14







Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Brazil v Australia





05:30 - 08:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 7, Queensland Moto Park





13:00 - 16:00 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 22





16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)





On SBS







Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 23





16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)





On SBS







Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 4





22:00 - 02:20 (AEST)



