Young Matildas headline huge weekend of sport on SBS

The Young Matildas' FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup campaign continues this weekend amidst a host of sport on SBS.

The action gets underway on Saturday when New York Liberty take on WNBA rivals Atlanta Dream from 9:30am (AEST) on SBS VICELAND.

Episode 19 of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show will then air from 3pm on SBS, followed by episode 21 of the Countdown to Qatar series at 3:30pm (AEST).

On Saturday night, SBS On Demand will provide the penultimate stage from the Arctic Race of Norway at 9:30pm (AEST), before all eyes turn to the Young Matildas' group game against Brazil in the early hours of Sunday morning.

SBS and SBS On Demand will have the U-20s clash LIVE from 5:30am (AEST), and will return at 1pm to cover Round 7 of the ProMX Championship.

The final stage from the Arctic Race of Norway rounds out the weekend's coverage, one week out from the opening stages of La Vuelta.
Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, August 13


WNBA Basketball - New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream

09:30 - 11:30 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Football - FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 19

15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)

On SBS


Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 21

15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)

On SBS


Football: Henan SSLM v Meizhou Hakka - Chinese Super League

21:00 - 23:00 (AEST)

LIVE streaming on SBS On Demand in English and Mandarin


Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 3

21:30 - 02:20 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Sunday, August 14


Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Brazil v Australia

05:30 - 08:00 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 7, Queensland Moto Park

13:00 - 16:00 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 22

16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)

On SBS


Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 23

16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)

On SBS


Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 4

22:00 - 02:20 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 8 August 2022 at 3:10pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

