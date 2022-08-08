Young Matildas headline huge weekend of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.
The action gets underway on Saturday when New York Liberty take on WNBA rivals Atlanta Dream from 9:30am (AEST) on SBS VICELAND.
Episode 19 of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show will then air from 3pm on SBS, followed by episode 21 of the Countdown to Qatar series at 3:30pm (AEST).
On Saturday night, SBS On Demand will provide the penultimate stage from the Arctic Race of Norway at 9:30pm (AEST), before all eyes turn to the Young Matildas' group game against Brazil in the early hours of Sunday morning.
SBS and SBS On Demand will have the U-20s clash LIVE from 5:30am (AEST), and will return at 1pm to cover Round 7 of the ProMX Championship.
The final stage from the Arctic Race of Norway rounds out the weekend's coverage, one week out from the opening stages of La Vuelta.
Sport on SBS this weekend
Saturday, August 13
WNBA Basketball - New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream
09:30 - 11:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Football - FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 19
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 21
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football: Henan SSLM v Meizhou Hakka - Chinese Super League
21:00 - 23:00 (AEST)
LIVE streaming on SBS On Demand in English and Mandarin
Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 3
21:30 - 02:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, August 14
Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Brazil v Australia
05:30 - 08:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 7, Queensland Moto Park
13:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 22
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 23
16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 4
22:00 - 02:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand