Young Matildas 'together as one' and ready to take on U-20 World Cup

WATCH the Young Matildas' FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - with our coverage to include all of Australia’s matches, as well as the semi-finals and the final.





It's a remarkable feat and an opportunity that team captain Sheridan Gallagher says the young Aussies are relishing.





“I know the girls, and myself, are excited to get out there and show the world what we can do," Gallagher said from the team's training base in Costa Rica.





Advertisement

“To be at a World Cup is every girl’s dream, but to be here for the first time since 2006 for Australia it’s… for the girls to showcase their skills, their ability and everything that we’ve been learning and doing over the past 8 months, I think it’s going to be great.”



The star-studded squad of 21, 17 of whom are coming off match minutes in the A-League Women (ALW) last season, have settled in Costa Rica ahead of their opening group match against the host country on Thursday 11 August (AEST).





Preparations for the opener are well underway, the squad facing off against Colombia and Mexico this week in closed-door international friendlies.





“The trial matches were hard, [but] we got through as a team,” Gallagher said.





“Each session we got better and better, learning what we had to and taking away from them what we had to.”





Gallagher says camp has prepared the team well for what they know will be a challenging tournament.





“[Our opponents] are going to be hard, fast and strong. Costa Rica, Brazil and Spain are world-class. Like any team, they’re not here if they’re not good enough. I think they’re going to be hard.”



As far as what sets the young Aussies apart, Gallagher says it’s the team’s chemistry.





“The bond that we have and share off the field is something unbreakable, and I think it’s really going to help us.





“Our girls have hard work [ahead], but we’re together as one and I think we can really match the other teams.”





Gallagher is no stranger to pressure. The 20-year-old held her own in a difficult 2021-22 season for the Western Sydney Wanderers, and exhibits maturity beyond her years both on and off the field.





“My leadership style is ‘actions speak louder than words.’ Whether its on the field or around the hotel, or just in everyday life, I always make sure I do it first. I wouldn’t ask [my teammates] to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.”



For Gallagher, captaining the squad for their first appearance in 16 years -- at which time, Gallagher would have been just four years of age -- is a dream.





“It means everything,” she says.



