In Kuss We Trust(ed) - #SBSCycling Podcast

Sepp Kuss celebrates with his team on the Vuelta Podium

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

As the Vuelta 2023 comes to an end Christophe & Macka analyse how the win by Sepp Kuss can/will change the face of the sport

Share

Most popular

01:28

Crash in final kilometres disrupts Vuelta sprint

La Vuelta

09:41

Stage 19 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

09:59
Women's Semi-Finals - Live Stream - Australian Volleyball Super League 2023

Women's Semi-Finals - Highlights - Australian Volleyball Super League 2023

Volleyball

50:59

Daily Highlights: Stage 19 - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

05:40

Stage 20 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

09:20

Men's Semi-Finals - Highlights - Australian Volleyball Super League 2023

Volleyball

08:48

Stage 18 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

09:56

Stage 17 - Winning Moment - La Vuelta a Espana 2023

La Vuelta

Latest podcast episodes

Sepp Kuss on the podium of the Vuelta receiving a red jersey

Jumbo Visma, "Don't be evil” ... SBS Cycling Podcast

Vuelta 2023 - Kuss.png

Mud, wind, and Rock n'Roll — #SBSCycling Podcast

CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA

Tapas time with the Vuelta a España 2023 #SBSCycling Podcast

Tadej Pogacar after the Time Trial in the Alps

Supersonic time trial in the alps SBS Cycling Podcast