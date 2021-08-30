Rafal "Long Range" Majka - Zwift Cycling Central

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Rafal "Long Range" Majka - Zwift Cycling CentralPlay32:23EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (36.6 MB)Published 30 August 2021 at 6:34pmTags Christophe & Macka dissect the end of the second week of the Vuelta and the long range stage win by Rafal MajkaPublished 30 August 2021 at 6:34pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast