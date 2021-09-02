SBS Cycling Podcast

Roglic "vice-like" grip - Zwift Cycling Central podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Roglic and Bernal

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2021 at 6:37pm
Tags
Christophe & Macka dissect a hellish stage and what it did to the General Classification
Published 2 September 2021 at 6:37pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast