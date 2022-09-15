Watch
2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin Nominee: Renard
Published 15 September 2022, 12:29 am
Wendie Renard is one of 20 nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin. Watch the official ceremony LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand on Tuesday, October 18.
