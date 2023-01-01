Watch

Afl 2022: Ntfl Women's Under 18s Episode 10 S2022 Ep10

Published 1 January 2023, 5:45 am

All the action from the NTFL Women's Under 18s 2022 season.

Share

Recommended for you

03:30

Japan v Croatia (Round of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

England V Senegal (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Australia v Denmark (Group D) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Portugal v Uruguay (Group H) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:01

Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

Japan v Spain (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Portugal v Ghana (Group H) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:59

Germany v Japan (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™