Anticipation grows for Pacific Games as baton tours Solomon Islands communities

Published 28 September 2023, 4:10 am

The Solomon Islands is embracing their responsibility of hosting the 2023 Pacific Games in November, with the official baton of the event touring the multiple Islands and communities and generating excitement and anticipation amongst the people. Watch the 2023 Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2nd LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.