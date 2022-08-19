Watch

Aussie O'Brien's Grand Tour debut at Vuelta

Published 18 August 2022, 3:20 pm

Australian Kell O'Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco) spoke to SBS Sport's Christophe Mallet ahead of his debut Grand Tour at the 2022 Vuelta a Espana.

Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Most popular

Young Matildas' last chance for World Cup survival LIVE on SBS

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

5 things to look forward to at the 2022 La Vuelta a España

La Vuelta

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 100 days until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup

La Vuelta a España 2022: Stage-by-stage

La Vuelta

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

What you need to know about Australia's 2022 World Cup opponents

FIFA World Cup

Leknessund takes Race of Norway stage and overall victory on final day

Arctic Race of Norway

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

FIFA World Cup