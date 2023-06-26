Watch

Aussie Sakakibara takes second in women's elite final

Published 26 June 2023, 12:00 am
Australian Saya Sakakibara finished second in the women's elite final during Round 4 of the 2023 UCI BMX Racing World Cup.
Cycling
