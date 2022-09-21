Watch

Australia v Croatia 2006 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

Published 21 September 2022, 12:20 pm

A condensed replay of the Socceroos' classic encounter with Croatia at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

