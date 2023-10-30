Watch

Ballon d'Or 2023 - Women's winner

Published 30 October 2023, 9:55 pm
Watch the moment Aitana Bonmati won the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or.
Tags
Football
Share

Recommended for you

3:50:36

Replay: ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix, Canada: Women's & Ice Dance Free + Victory Ceremonies

Figure Skating

4:00:58

Replay: ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix, Canada: Pairs Free + Men's Free + Victory Ceremonies

Figure Skating

08:03
Gerd Muller trophy winner

Gerd Muller Trophy 2023 winner

Football

2:29:43

Replay: ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix, Canada: Exhibition

Figure Skating

2:00:58

Full replay: Ballon d'Or 2023, Award Ceremony

3:11:56

Replay: ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix, Canada: Women's Short Program + Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

Figure Skating

07:32

Kaori stuns crowd in Canada

Figure Skating

57:36

Full replay: Ballon d'Or 2023, Red Carpet

Football