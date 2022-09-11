SBS
Watch
Belgium embraces Evenepoel Vuelta victory
Published 11 September 2022, 3:35 pm
Jan-Pieter De Vlieger, journalist with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad spoke to SBS commentator about Belgium's reaction to Remco Evenepoel winning La Vuelta.
La Vuelta
Cycling
