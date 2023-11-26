Watch

Belgium v Morocco - clip placeholder

Published 26 November 2023, 7:04 pm

XXXX goal during Belgium's Group F match with Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Share

Recommended for you

01:31

Richarlison golaço inspires World Cup wonder

02:59

Germany v Japan (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Spain v Costa Rica (Group E) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Tunisia v Australia (Group D) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Belgium v Canada (Group F) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Wales v Iran (Group B) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Brazil v Serbia (Group G) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:01

Qatar v Ecuador (Group A) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™