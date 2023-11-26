Belgium v Morocco - clip placeholder

More
Sign In
Create Account
Published 26 November 2023, 7:04 pm
Fuller scores with looping shot to put Costa Rica ahead
Harry, Bash reflect on Socceroos' win over Tunisia the morning after
2022 Tour of Tasmania Stage 4
Kristensen to Australia 'we hope we will beat you'
Jesper Lindstrom on disappointment from France loss
Christian Eriksen analyses Socceroos match-up
Joachim Andersen talks France defeat
Lloris: 'there are no easy games in a World Cup'
All angles - Messi's sublime goal
Goodwin say Socceroos out 'to do something special'
FIFA World Cup 2022™
By subscribing, you agree to SBS’s terms of service and privacy policy including receiving email updates from SBS.