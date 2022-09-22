Watch

Belgium v Spain 1990 - FIFA World Cup Classic Matches

Published 22 September 2022, 10:55 pm

A condensed replay of Belgium's battle with Spain at the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Share

Recommended for you

03:46

Argentina v Australia (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Argentina v Mexico (Group C) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:00

Brazil v Serbia (Group G) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:33

Argentina v Croatia (Semi Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

01:10

Irvine breaks down in tears after Socceroos' World Cup elimination

03:44

Netherlands v Argentina (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:45

England v France (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™