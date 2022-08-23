Watch

Bennett's joy on back-to-back wins

Published 22 August 2022, 9:15 am

BORA-hansgrohe's Sam Bennett was embraced by teammates, including Australian Jai Hindley, after winnning Stage 3 of La Vuelta.

Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Most popular

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

La Vuelta

Record 16 Aussies confirmed to take the start line at Vuelta '22

La Vuelta

Gesink into red as Jumbo make a statement in Vuelta opener

La Vuelta

5 things to look forward to at the 2022 La Vuelta a España

La Vuelta

La Vuelta a España 2022: Stage-by-stage

La Vuelta

Yates relieved to ‘survive’ tricky conditions as BikeExchange-Jayco fall short in TTT

La Vuelta

Young Matildas' last chance for World Cup survival LIVE on SBS

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Perfect start for Roglic on quest for fourth La Vuelta title

La Vuelta