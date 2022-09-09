Watch

Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 4 Winning Moment

Published 11 September 2022, 10:00 am

The best from the 2022 edition of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.

Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Highlights: Nigeria v Netherlands - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 8 - La Vuelta 2022

Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta

Highlights: Brazil v Japan - Semi-Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 6 - La Vuelta 2022

Winning moment: Stage 1 - La Vuelta 2022

Highlights: Japan v France - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 2 - La Vuelta 2022