Crashes for Carapaz and Woods on tricky Vuelta stage

Published 22 August 2022, 9:50 am

Richard Carapaz and Michael Woods both crashed during Stage 3 of La Vuelta, with Woods abandoning the race.

Tags
La Vuelta
Cycling
