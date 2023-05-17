Watch

Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 12 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Published 17 May 2023, 4:00 pm
The SBS Cycling experts make their picks for who delivered and disappointed in Stage 12 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia.
Tags
Giro d'Italia
Cycling
Share

Most popular

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 12

Berwick holds his own in Giro breakaway: 'I'm not doing sh*t'

Giro d'Italia

02:00

Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro on stretcher after crash

Giro d'Italia

Geoghegan Hart.jpg

Geoghegan Hart out of Giro d'Italia on dark day for INEOS

Giro d'Italia

Kaden Groves wins Stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Groves abandons as crashes and illness see Aussies battle at Giro

Giro d'Italia

giro.jpg

Wild weather, COVID and crashes: All the Giro casualties

Giro d'Italia

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

CYCLING-ITA-GIRO

Breakaway wins the day as Denz outpowers Berwick in final sprint at Giro

Giro d'Italia

Cycling: 13rd Tour of Britain 2016 / Stage 7b

Peiper brings wealth of experience to Jayco-AlUla

Cycling